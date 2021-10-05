Employment: these professions which will see their wages increase in 2022



Leading the way is the profession of tax specialist, where all levels of experience will benefit from a sharp increase in salary.

About thirty professions will see their remuneration increase during the year 2022 in France, according to the 2022 salary guide established by the recruitment firm Robert Half. Disparities exist according to the fields of trade and experience. Some of these pay hikes are very close to the 90% mark.

Salaries will increase in 2022 – for certain trades anyway. In its 2022 Salary Guide, the recruitment firm Robert Half took stock of the 32 professions that will see their remuneration increase next year, reveals Capital Tuesday, October 5. Four sectors were taken into account: finance and accounting, digital and technology, human resources, legal and tax as well as specialized assistantship.





Tax specialists and DevOps engineers in the lead

The profession that will see his remuneration increase the most in 2022 is that of tax specialist. A beginner can claim an average gross annual salary of € 55,000, an increase of 37.5%. But this is nothing compared to the 88.9% increase for a tax specialist with intermediate experience (€ 85,000) and the increase of 84% (€ 92,000) for a professional with advanced experience.

Another profession affected by a sharp increase in salary: DevOps engineer. The increase here is more uniform: + 59.6% for a beginner, + 63.6% for an intermediate and + 69.2% for an advanced experience. The podium closes with the job of helpdesk manager, with increases ranging from 37.5 to 40% depending on the profile. For MOA / AMOA project managers, the increases will range from 27.3% to 31% depending on experience.

Experience makes the difference

The digital and technology professions will be generally well off in 2022. A data scientist can expect to obtain an increase of 20% if he has intermediate experience and 27.3% for advanced experience. But a tax director can also consider a nice increase in his remuneration, from 14.3% to 20% depending on the level of experience.

The increases may vary for certain trades. This is the case for marketing managers. An employee with advanced experience can claim a 30.4% increase against 5% for intermediate experience and none for a beginner. This difference is erased for the job of logistics assistant where the increase is around 20% in all cases.