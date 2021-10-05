End of the global blackout of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger: what happened?

For about seven hours, the social networks Facebook and Instagram but also the WhatsApp or Messenger messengers were completely inaccessible. This Tuesday morning, everything is back to normal. Facebook has explained the global outage as a “wrong configuration change”.

Over three billion users impacted. The US digital giant, which made the announcement in a blog post Monday night, did not say who made the configuration change and whether it was planned.

An internal error?

Earlier, several Facebook employees, who declined to be identified and had lost access to their own tools due to the outage, told Reuters they believed the outage was caused by an internal error in the routing of traffic. to the DNS (Domain Name System) servers. IT security experts have estimated that the failure was probably attributable to a configuration error, probably internally, without ruling out the theoretical hypothesis of sabotage. An attack coming from the outside seemed to them much less plausible, because supposing a massive coordination or a very innovative technique.

It is Facebook’s biggest outage ever, according to the specialist site Downdetector, which lists the alert messages sent by users.





Financial interests before user safety?

This outage occurred the day after a whistleblower, a former Facebook employee, spoke on CBS, accusing the social network with nearly 2 billion active users of having privileged its interests at the expense of its subscribers. and control of hateful content and disinformation.

Facebook stock, already down at the opening of Wall Street following these remarks, lost 4.90% on the New York Stock Exchange, where all technology stocks were battered in a context of rising bond yields. “To all the small and large businesses, families and individuals who depend on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer wrote on Twitter, adding that it might take time to “get back to 100 % “.

Facebook, the world’s second largest online advertising platform, was losing about $ 545,000 per hour in advertising revenue during the outage, according to estimates from the Standard Media Index. The social network had already suffered large-scale breakdowns in March and July. These outages had a very relative long-term impact on the group’s revenue growth.

Access to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp was affected on Monday, October 4 at around 4 p.m. GMT, before some users were able to access the social network again at around 9:45 p.m. GMT.

Shortly after the outage began, Facebook admitted to the difficulties of its users, but did not provide details on the nature of the problem or the number of users affected.