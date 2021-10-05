England Football – Does Cristiano Ronaldo already want Solksjaer’s skin?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a nasty weekend with Manchester United, and the Portuguese star has made no secret of his deep annoyance. What annoys on the side of Old Trafford.

Author of a memorable goal on Wednesday in the Champions League against Villarreal, Cristiano Ronaldo clearly did not appreciate starting on the sidelines on Saturday when Everton received at Old Trafford. And even though the Red Devils manager threw CR7 into battle on the hour mark, in place of Edinson Cavani, that did not prevent Manchester United from giving up the draw in front of his supporters. Unhappy with this scenario, Cristiano Ronaldo, who in addition was made room by Townsend who imitated his celebration by equalizing for Everton, spun alone towards the locker room of Old Trafford without waiting for anyone and muttering. A scene that has not escaped anyone and especially not Gary Neville.





Cristiano Ronaldo did not behave as expected at Manchester United

At the microphone of Sky Sports, the former Manchester United player confided his disappointment at the attitude of CR7. ” I looked at him, and I don’t like his attitude. He leaves the field and speaking to himself, that raises questions. What was he saying? What’s bothering her? Behavior like that, and Cristiano Ronaldo is smart enough to know it, is going to put real pressure on the manager, on top of the pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under. I think this is something that needs to be sorted out over the next couple of months. Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t going to score every game, he might not play every game. But I think if he goes like this, it will put a lot of pressure on Solskjaer “, Launched a Gary Neville who does not wish that discomfort settles in the Red Devils because of the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo.