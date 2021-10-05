England football – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo posts poignant message to his bereaved friend

In great shape with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo took a break from football earlier this week on Instagram.

There are days when football seems very ridiculous and certain key moments in life remind us sometimes brutally. This is the case at the start of the week for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose best friend has just lost his wife at only 36 years old. Indeed, the star of Portugal and Manchester United issued a poignant message of condolence to José Semedo, central defender of Setubal in Portugal.

“There are times when everything takes a back seat, including football. Last week, unexpectedly, a fantastic human being left, our dear Soraia, a wonderful mother and wife of one of the best friends that life has given me. Nothing can erase the pain of my brother José Semedo and the whole family, but we are together, today as always, to face this very difficult time. Rest in peace my friend. We will never forget you “ published Cristiano Ronaldo, whose publication logically caused a wide wave of emotions among his followers.





A very longtime friend of Cristiano Ronaldo

According to information obtained by the English media, José Semedo’s wife died last week at just 36 years old after complications from a simple infection. A few years ago, José Semedo testified to the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo in his life, proof of the very strong bond that binds the two men. “If he hadn’t been there, I would have been kicked out of the academy and returned to the neighborhood where I grew up. Many of my childhood friends are in prison or have become addicted to drugs. Nothing makes me think that I would not have followed the same path. I owe my sports career, my children and my wonderful life to Cristiano ” he explained. The 36-year-old defender can now count on CR7’s unwavering support in this terrible ordeal.