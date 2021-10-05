Epic Games Store: an expected feature is coming soon

A games platform and direct competitor of Steam, the Epic Game Store is nevertheless somewhat behind the Valve store. A delay that she tries to fill little by little, with in particular the arrival of successes.

Nintendo aside, big game platforms have a system of success built into them: they are game-specific challenges that can be achieved by players. In return for completing these challenges, a digital reward is awarded, which varies by platform: trophies for PlayStation, G points on Xbox, and a better profile showcase for Steam players. This feature is eagerly awaited on the Epic Games Store and will arrive next week.

Without giving a precise date, Epic Games clarified that the arrival of Epic Achievements would be done next week. She understands “a set of tools that allow developers to quickly and easily activate achievements on the platform“. Please note, the compatibility of games with these achievements remains limited and does not apply to all games. That being said, we note the presence of Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, or even Alan Wake Remastered. Epic Game adds that other games will be affected by the end of the year.





But then concretely, what are these “Epic Achievements“? Like the trophies on PlayStation they are divided into four categories : bronze for the easiest to achieve, silver for intermediate challenges, gold for demanding challenges (such as completing the game) and platinum. The latter is acquired if the player manages to recover 1000 experience points on the same game, experience points acquired thanks to the trophies. :

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Money = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

Source: Epic Games Store