Equity rebound in Europe, bond yields rise



EUROPEAN STOCK EXCHANGES CLOSE UP

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, wiping out the losses of the day before with the rebound in banking, energy and technology and putting aside economic and monetary uncertainties.

In Paris, the CAC 40 took 1.52% to 6,576.28 points. The British Footsie gained 0.94% and the German Dax advanced 1.05%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index ended up 1.73%, the FTSEurofirst 300 1.24% and the Stoxx 600 1.17%.

At the time of the close in Europe, Wall Street was advancing with the rebound in growth stocks. The Dow Jones gained 1.16%, the S&P 500 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.5%.

“I don’t want to overinterpret the direction of the market today, other than a rebound from a period of weakness,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.

The monthly US employment report on Friday “will be revealing of the direction of interest rates and the economy, and by definition of equity markets as well,” he added.

VALUES

All sector compartments finished in positive territory, starting with that of the bank, whose Stoxx index gained 3.5% with expectations of a tightening of monetary policy and the level of bond yields.

That of technology recovered 2.24% after seven consecutive sessions of losses.

In Paris, Crédit Agricole gained 5.67%, leading the CAC 40, ahead of Société Générale (+ 4.34%), BNP Paribas (+ 4.62%) and TotalEnergies (2.99%).

Orpea shares lost 4.46% in reaction to information from Challenges magazine on a preliminary investigation by the financial prosecutor for complicity in tax fraud and aggravated money laundering.

Semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies advanced 4.84% in Frankfurt after confirming 2021 revenue and says it expects earnings growth next year thanks to soaring demand.

RATE





The yield on ten-year US Treasuries rose nearly five basis points to 1.5292% under pressure from fears of a US default linked to the debt cap, while expectations in the inflation have increased.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday it was “absolutely essential” for Congress to raise the debt ceiling, currently set at $ 28.4 trillion (around € 24.446 billion), before the October 18 deadline. to avoid a payment default from the United States.

Bill Merz, head of strategy at US Bank Wealth Management, said yields on some Treasuries were five times higher than they should be, with the risk of a technical default looming in a few weeks.

“Most of the big buyers of government bonds have no reason to hold them,” he said.

In Europe, the German ten-year rose to -0.186% at the end of the day against -0.217% at the close on Monday and its British equivalent climbed to the highest since May 2019, at 1.098%.

CHANGES The index which measures the variations of the dollar against a basket of benchmark currencies is up 0.13% and the euro is evolving at 1.1607 dollars.

Forex traders are awaiting the release of the US jobs report on Friday.

“A positive number, which in this case would be in the range of 480,000 or more, will give the Federal Reserve the final reason it needs to initiate the phased down of its asset purchase program, which could then begin. as early as November, creating a margin for further dollar gains, “said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

OIL

The oil market is still benefiting from OPEC + ‘s decision to stick to its plan to gradually increase production rather than further opening the floodgates as certain countries, including the United States, want to face the crisis. price increase.

Brent is moving to a three-year high of $ 82.72 per barrel and US light crude is rising to $ 79.1, a level not seen since November 2014.

TODAY’S INDICATORS

In the United States, the ISM services index rose to 61.9 in September against 61.7 the previous month while economists polled by Reuters on average expected a decline to 60.

The final results of IHS Markit’s PMI surveys showed that growth in private sector activity in the euro area remained solid in September while pointing to a slowdown due to supply difficulties and inflationary pressures.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)