Éric Di Meco is a hit with Jorge Sampaoli’s choices

A little less inspired in recent weeks, Jorge Sampaoli has experienced a first small slump since his arrival at Olympique de Marseille. For Éric Di Meco, consultant for RMC Sport, who does not want “Not throw away everything that has been done”, the Argentinian has a big part of the responsibility, because of his choices of men. “Football should not be complicated more than it is. In these last matches, I watch these team rosters with caution. (…) What begins to annoy me is that it does not make the best players play and does not put the players in their position ”, dropped the former French international before continuing.





“If he brings in Lirola to put him in midfield, or Gerson has to play almost left-back so that we then say he sucks … Maybe it’s not Neymar or Ronaldo, but he is Brazilian international. If he does not play at his post, it may be normal that he is less good. With Sampaoli’s idea of ​​the game, the envy he gave guys, the mentality of some boys, there is a typical team to be released which, in my opinion, holds up. But at some point, stop! Lirola in the middle! No left-back! (…) A right-back who overflows and makes good crosses, you do not put him in the middle of the field. A central defender who goes at two an hour, you do not put him in the hallway. A guy who weighs two kilos and a meter, you don’t put him center-forward ”, he regretted, also questioning the choice Pau Lopez. To the best of my mind.