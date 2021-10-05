EuroMillion draw: how to play this jackpot of 178 million euros?

Want to play EuroMillions and try to land the super jackpot of 178 million euros? We explain how to participate in the draw for the famous European lottery.

It has been several weeks since the EuroMillions draw has produced a winner. This Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:05 p.m., no less than 178 million euros are at stake as part of this European lottery. As a bonus, the game also secures a millionaire in France via the My Million raffle system. Needless to say that the craze around this super jackpot will be very strong.

In France, the FDJ is in charge of collecting the stakes for this EuroMillions draw. The French company offers several ways to bet on the lottery: the best known is still to fill out a paper grid at a tobacconist in the network. However, since the start of the health crisis, the number of downloads of the FDJ app has exploded. With a few clicks, you can place your bet online without having to travel.

How to play this EuroMillions draw?

If you have decided to place your bet online, there are two possibilities: either via the FDJ mobile application, or via the website. In both cases, the procedure is the same. It will not take you more than a few minutes to create an account and bet on this EuroMillions draw. The great advantage is that it saves you physical trips to a tobacconist.

Indeed, by opening an account online on FDJ, you avoid 2 trips: first, the one to place your bet. But then, once the draw is announced, you won’t need to go back to the tobacconist to determine your potential winnings (or collect them). With the FDJ site, you will immediately know the amount of your winnings and you will be directly credited. For larger amounts, it will be necessary to go to the company’s headquarters.

Once you have opened an FDJ account, you will then need to fund it to bet on the EuroMillion draw. Again, you have an advantage. Of course, you will not be able to deposit cash, but the website allows you to pay with many means of payment: credit card, PayPal or even bank transfer. The latter will not be fast enough to make you play this Tuesday evening again.

You do not know how ? Once again, the FDJ site (or application) is the solution: they will easily allow you to get into EuroMillion. By default, you will have to tick 2 stars and 5 numbers in the grid. It will cost you 2.50 euros for each grid. If you want to increase your chances of winning (by checking more boxes), it will cost you more. It’s up to you to decide what is the most profitable for you.





If you don’t want to tick more numbers, there is also the Star + option which can be interesting. With it, you increase your chances of winning by 25%. It will cost you 1 euro per grid. To find out more about how it works, you can go to the official website of La Française des Jeux. Everything is explained in a simple and transparent way.

My Million is the icing on the cake

This Tuesday, October 5, all eyes will be on the 178 million euros jackpot which is at stake. As a reminder, this draw has not seen a winner for a very long time. Last Friday, no one had found the right combination that allowed them to walk away with 163 million euros. Tonight, it is therefore an even larger pot that will be put into play. Otherwise, it will be put into play this Friday evening.

However, besides the EuroMillions draw itself, you have other possibilities to come away with a nice nest egg. Indeed, all lottery participants will also be automatically registered for the My Million game. The latter is a guaranteed jackpot of 1 million euros for the person who will be drawn. Participation is included when you purchase a EuroMillion grid.

The My Million draw is completely independent from that of EuroMillions. It takes place at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening against 9:05 p.m. for the lottery draw. For each grid that is completed, you will receive an automatically generated code which will be your ticket for this My Million draw. A person in France is therefore guaranteed to end up a millionaire tonight, even if they have not found the right combination in the lottery.

Key times around EuroMillion

If you decide to enter this Tuesday night’s EuroMillion draw, there are a few things to know. In all cases, the maximum time for participation in France is 8:15 p.m. (this varies slightly from one country to another). Please note, the majority of tobacconists close before that time, so you have to do it in advance so as not to miss the deadline. For the online part, you can therefore register until 8:15 p.m.

Once the registrations are closed, you will have to wait until 8:20 p.m. to get the result of the My Million raffle. It is only around 9:05 pm that the results of the EuroMillion draw will be announced. As always, the latter is broadcast on the TF1 channel as well as the next day in the Official Journal. If you have played on the internet, you can directly find out the amount of your winnings in your account.