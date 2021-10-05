European Medicines Agency approves 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine for over 18s

The European regulator on Monday recommended the administration of a third dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for those over 18 and the people with severely weakened immune systems, fearing that the protection against Covid-19 will decline after the first injections. “Booster doses of Comirnaty may be considered for people aged 18 and over, at least six months after the second dose”, said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in a press release, referring to the trade name of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna recently published data showing that the effectiveness of their mRNA vaccines, initially estimated at over 90% against the severe form of Covid-19, decreases over time.

The decision to launch a booster vaccine campaign, however, rests with national public health organizations. Several have already started in the European Union (EU), France, Italy and Germany in particular.

According to the EMA, “the risk of inflammatory heart disease or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is carefully monitored”. Rare cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, have been reported in people who have received Pfizer vaccine, especially in young men.



