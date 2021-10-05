TESTIMONY

In 2000, Jérôme Chiotti, professional cyclist, denounced doping practices in the world of cycling, admitting to having doped himself even though he had never tested positive. He chose to make these revelations after quitting doping in 1998 and seeing that the most doped runners continued to win all races. His confession then put an end to his professional career. Jérôme retraces his career as a cyclist at the microphone of Olivier Delacroix and explains the reasons which led him to break the omerta.

Jérôme reveals that he was offered to dope as soon as he joined a professional team: “I signed my contract at the beginning of December. In mid-December, I received a phone call from one of my teammates telling me: “I know that you are going to prepare for the French championships. Do you have everything you need? You cannot take the start of the French championship in a month with clear water”. In cycling jargon, we say ‘with clear water’, that is to say without medication.

I wasn’t sure what he was talking to me about. He said to me: ‘You have to take corticosteroids, it will help you, it gives you a lot of strength’. It had not been two weeks since I signed my contract that already, the riders in the team wanted to take care of my well-being. I took it as something beneficial. He had great confidence in me. He shared his secrets with me, it was a kind of recognition, I was accepted as a champion. Mostly, I was part of the family now.

“ 99% of the peloton was doping “

At that time, 99% of the peloton was doping. It wasn’t everyone, but it’s huge. When you are in a big team, like at Festina, everyone is in the know. It all depends on the size of the team. It’s obvious. The doctor is obliged to work in parallel with the trainer to be sure that the workloads correspond to the medication taken. It is in relation. There were checks, but the doctors have all the strings to get through the cracks. “

Cathy is Jérôme’s wife. They met after he made his revelations. She confides that doping had effects on her husband’s behavior: “I think he was immersed in this environment where it was so normal that it was of no consequence. It was imprinted on him. I never talked to him about it, but he had a lot of memory loss. He couldn’t remember anything about the episodes in his life and the people he met. He had no memories. It faded away. over time, since today it has nothing to do with it. “

“ My revelations, it was for fear of getting caught by the police “

Jérôme lists the doping products he used: “I started with the base. The product that circulated the most at the time in the peloton, it was corticosteroids. It was the base of the cyclist at the time. They take away the pain and allow you to go much further in the effort. Then, I joined the Festina team and my medical follow-up changed. I switched to products for recovery, testosterone. It allows you to recover much faster and rebuild muscle faster. This is what makes runners have such tight legs and muscles. It is a visual factor of testosterone.

There is also the famous EPO, erythropoietin. It is the hormone that makes it possible to produce more oxygen in the body. It produces red blood cells which allow the transport of oxygen in the blood. My first revelations, it was not in relation to the health danger, it was for fear of being caught by the police one day. It was more because I was afraid of one day ending up in prison than of dying at 50 from cancer. It’s unfortunate to say, but it’s the strict truth. “

“ Injecting prohibited products is not a pleasure “

The former cyclist reconsiders the circumstances of his revelations: “A journalist offered me an interview. When I hung up, I said to my ex-wife: ‘I think that tomorrow he will know a lot of The same evening, it had started to germinate. The next day, he went crescendo in the questions until the last. He said to me: ‘You know there are a lot of rumors about your title of world champion. Can you say today that this title you did not acquire it honestly. I replied: ‘I acquired it with EPO, growth hormone and testosterone ‘.





He looked at me and asked if he could write it down. I replied: ‘If I say it, you can say it’. What’s quite funny is that the article came out in Green bike and it must have been two lines in The team the next day. I think someone must have realized the significance of my words. Two or three days later, on the eve of a Coupe de France, they wrote a much larger article. In the afternoon, I had the right to all the radios and all the newspapers. I thought maybe it was overtaking me.

That same evening, I had the president of the federation on the phone who said to me: ‘What you have done is not right. It hurts cycling. You are an isolated case. ‘ I was pressured by my employer who told me that I had committed professional misconduct. Admitting a fault was like being tested positive. Injecting prohibited products into the vein or into the buttock daily is not a pleasure. It’s bordering on drug addiction. I was able to get out of it quickly, but it really isn’t glorious. “

“ The more symbolic jersey is the one I got three years after quitting doping “

In 1998, Jérôme stopped doping and continued to compete. He says he is proud of the titles he won: “For me, the most symbolic jersey is the one I obtained in 2001 at the French mountain biking championship, three years after having stopped doping myself. For me, it is much more important than all the others. This jersey has a national aura, not a global one. It is already a good line in the charts.

He satisfies me completely, but when you are young and you have teeth that scratch the floor, champion France, that is not enough. My jersey of world champion in mountain biking, the famous rainbow, is the jersey of discord. There is no pride at all. It just allowed me to make myself known. This is the only positive thing for me. It’s almost the jersey of degradation. “

“ Everyone knows, even top executives “

Simone, Jérôme’s mother, gives her look at his revelations: “When Jerome made his confession, I had a funny reaction. I was scared. I told myself that he was going to be lynched. Then, I thought he had done the right thing and hoped many more would follow. It didn’t. I don’t understand this hypocrisy. Everyone knows about it, even top executives. Every time that something is going on, they seem to have fallen from the clouds. I watch the Tour de France, for the landscapes, but I admit that I have a little less passion for cycling than before knowing all that it is is behind. “

Antoine Vayer, Jérôme’s former coach, says that the law of silence reigned at the time on the subject of doping: “I remember that the manager of the team said: ‘Doping, we must not talk about it’. C “was the cornerstone of cycling performance. Everyone used it, but we didn’t talk about it and it stayed that way. It was very well organized. Nobody pushed Jerome to confess.” He did them on his own by awareness.

I remember that on a cyclocross, I overheard conversations from people in the industry, who are leaders of certain professional teams, who said: ‘We’re going to beat him up’. This is unacceptable. The nicknames in love with the bike consider that talking about doping is killing the bike, whereas what kills the bike is doping. Now the trend is reversing a bit, but there are still people in the middle who think so.

The silence continues to the extent that it is very often former drug addicts who are sports commentators or who are integrated into this functioning. Even now, they do not want us to talk about doping. I’m sure they wouldn’t want it said, because that’s what their social rise and their fortunes have been based on. All of these people have built their lives on a lie and refuse to let the truth be told. Doping, unlike drugs, makes it possible to enrich oneself and to have a formidable social rise. “

“ I don’t regret having doped “

According to Jérôme, the situation has changed: “Today, the situation has changed in the sense that, instead of having 99% of the peloton getting dope, we must have fallen to 15 or 20%. It is an evolution. . On the other hand, the omerta remains exactly the same for these 15%. No one is able to put their finger where it hurts, despite my revelations. ” He says he has no regrets: “I do not regret having doped, because it was a mandatory pattern. I would not have been what I was if I had not doped.

I would never have had this fight, since I might never have turned professional. I would have had a two-year career, then I would have been forgotten for lack of results. This journey has helped me earn money, I can’t deny it. For me, it was even the primary motivation. I regret the confessions even less, because they allowed me to get out of this bad cycle. The confession was a first cleanse, and the book was excellent therapy. It allowed me to kick everything out. It made me very terrible. “