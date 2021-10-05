“Everyone loves him”, the touching words of Lucas Hernandez for Kylian Mbappé

While Kylian Mbappé suggested that he had been given the feeling that he could be a problem in the France team, Lucas Hernandez, his teammate at the Blues, wanted to reassure him publicly.

Kylian Mbappé took advantage of two interviews, one of which he gave at length to RMC (to be found this Tuesday in full in Rothen Ignites from 6 p.m.), to publicly confirm what we sensed. What was less known, however, is that the international has considered this summer to put the France team on hold after leaving a disappointing Euro.

The competition was marked by tensions in the locker room, featuring Kylian Mbappé against Olivier Giroud, in particular. Beyond this quarrel which is anecdote, the young world champion gave the feeling of wanting to take the light and assume more responsibilities. In return, he sometimes focused criticism on himself.

“I never wanted to be a problem, he told L’Équipe. But the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people felt like a problem… The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is. This is what I was made to feel and it is what I felt. the message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. “





Lucas Hernandez: “Kylian? He is very well respected here, in the France team”

Asked at a press conference on the subject, Lucas Hernandez was sincere, and admitted that he had not felt the discomfort of his teammate: “I did not live that moment. At the Euro, frankly, I saw him integrated 100% into the team. He wanted to play this Euro and win it of course, like all players, and it is true that it was a disappointment this elimination against Switzerland. It was a very, very hard blow for everyone. We still think about it. “

Lucas Hernandez stands ready to give him all the comfort Kylian Mbappé might need, assuring him of all his support and affection: “Kylian is a huge player, someone very close, everyone loves him “He is well respected here in the French team. He is a very young player but he is already part of the French team. We are all with him, we know we need him. He” said that but I want him to know that he is a unique player, that we need him, and that we want to write other pages in the history of the France team with him. “