Extinction Rebellion launches blockade of downtown Zurich

Clowns and boats in support, more than 200 activists of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) launched Monday an operation to block the city center of Zurich, the financial capital of Switzerland, which they threatened to repeat to be done hear.

To push the Swiss government to react to its climate demands, the environmental movement has called on its activists to return each day at noon to sit at the corner of three key points that block traffic, including a bridge and the crossroads of Zurich’s largest shopping street.

For this first day, activists of all ages, from young students to retirees committed to the environmental cause, arrived from all over Switzerland, some taking a week’s leave, determined to come back every day.

At noon, the activists took up positions in small groups, putting down their chairs, unfurling their banners, taking out their sandwiches while others stretched out on the pavement under large sheets of blue plastic symbolizing the sea suffocated by waste.

Others were setting up a boat marked with climate emergency slogans across the road. “Because we are all in the same boat”, explained an activist of the environmental movement through her sanitary mask, flanked by the acronym XR.

To strike up a conversation with passers-by, Julien, a 37-year-old activist and university researcher, came with “raisin” cookies, his poster said, “because the cocoa trees are going to disappear”.

“We have children and we are worried about their future”, explained Geneviève, a teacher who came for two days from Neuchâtel, with her husband, a physicist, who preferred not to give her last name.





“We are a little afraid of being arrested because this is the first time that we have participated in an action of civil disobedience,” they said, believing, however, that the climate emergency required taking the risk.

“This is not the first time that I have been arrested”, on the other hand explained to AFP a retired humanitarian, preferring to remain anonymous, “and if it is necessary to go through that, it does not does not scare me “, she added,” because everything else, at the political level, did not work “.

– Petition –

In June, the environmental movement sent a petition to the Federal Council (government), asking it to “officially” recognize the climate and ecological emergency, to act immediately and “to mandate a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice”.

Extinction Rebellion had warned that “without an adequate response on its part”, its activists would be ready to participate in an action of civil disobedience.

After an hour, the police ordered the activists to retreat inside the areas in which they had been confined in order to clear the passage for the trams on the main shopping street of the city.

After blocking traffic for just over an hour, the activists were gradually evacuated, one by one, by the police.

The last activist was transported to a police van around 4:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. GMT). Some 200 activists took part in this blocking action, organizers said in a statement at the end of the day, who initially hoped for more than 300.

Police took 134 people to the station for checks, she said in a statement.

With more than 1.5 million inhabitants in the canton and more than 435,000 in the city itself, Zurich is the largest agglomeration in Switzerland and is considered the financial capital of the country, with its numerous banks and insurance companies.

Extinction Rebellion has carried out several actions there since its creation in 2018, one of the most striking being the fluorescent green coloring of the Limmat, the river that crosses the city, in 2019.