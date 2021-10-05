Facebook: 5 minutes to understand how the social media giant disappeared from radar

A door that does not open. A professional badge out of service. This is how Monday started for Facebook employees. A weak signal of the nightmare day for the social network giant and which illustrates the blackout of the largest social network on the planet. Billions of Facebook, but also Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world have found themselves completely in the dark. But what really happened?

An unprecedented failure

“This site is inaccessible”, “could not find the address of the server”. This is the type of message that many users around the world have been able to discover on their computer as early as 5:45 p.m. French time when logging into their account. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, the two social networks and the two messengers of the Californian giant, suffered the same massive outage.

“We are aware that some people have difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on a return to normalcy as quickly as possible and we apologize for this inconvenience, ”then tweeted Facebook, ironically forced to use a competing social network to communicate.

The duration and extent of this interruption of the four most used services in the world seem unprecedented. On Twitter, the #instagramdown, #facebookdown and WhatsApp hashtags became the hottest topics within minutes. The official Twitter account even humorously remarked, “Hello literally to ‘everyone’, to his community.

Where did the failure come from?

At first, the technology group did not communicate the origin of the failure, but cybersecurity experts noted signs that the computer paths to access Facebook’s platforms have been disrupted.

“Facebook and other affiliate sites have disappeared from the Internet in a deluge of BGP updates,” a computer routing protocol, tweeted John-Graham-Cumming, CTO of Cloudflare. He then announced, like other experts, a “large number of changes (mainly roads withdrawn)” occurred a few minutes before the access was broken.

. @Facebook DNS and other services are down. It appears their BGP routes have been withdrawn from the internet. @Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 started seeing high failure in last 20mins. – Dane Knecht (@ dok2001) October 4, 2021

Late Monday evening, Facebook said in a statement that the major failure of its networks and messaging was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers. “People and businesses around the world depend on us to stay connected,” noted the group, which had not been very vocal about the exceptional incident. “We apologize to those who have been affected,” added Facebook, potentially several billion people according to various cybersecurity experts.

The most probable explanation and accepted by the experts is that of a flaw in the updating of DNS servers. According to Jane Manchun Wong, specialist in social networks and particularly Facebook, this DNS problem would have even affected the internal sites of the Facebook group.

But what are these famous DNS (Domain Name System) servers? “It’s a huge directory that links the domain name facebook.com and its IP addresses to be able to access the content of the site”, explains Henry de Boisseguin, technical director of Fidesio, a digital agency.

“If the domain name servers crash, the link doesn’t work and the site doesn’t work. If ever they have modified, approximately, the digital addresses which correspond to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, all the sites become inaccessible, and the apps also cannot be updated any more because the requests do not work ”, analyzes this expert in IT development.

The scenario of the mass attack on the giant’s servers has been ruled out by many experts, even if it was possible. The domain names of Facebook et al had somehow “disappeared” from the Internet, pointing more to human error than a malicious act or a computer attack.



This one looks like a pretty epic configuration error, Facebook basically don’t exist on the internet right now. Even their authoritative name server ranges have been BGP withdrawn. – Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) October 4, 2021

The affected social media DNS servers reappeared around 10 p.m. It was not until 1:30 this Tuesday morning in France for the applications to start working again.

What are the consequences ?

The technical disruption had “cascading effects” to the point that “many of the tools and systems we use internally on a daily basis have also been affected, complicating our efforts to diagnose and repair the problem,” the group said in a commentary. morning press release. “At one point this morning, Facebook removed the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online,” cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs summed up on his blog.

In any case, Facebook’s misfortune has made its competitors happy. Encrypted Telegram messaging went from 56th to 5th most downloaded free apps in the United States in one day, according to specialist firm SensorTower. “Registrations are on the rise on Signal (welcome everyone)”, also tweeted this other messenger known for its data encryption, adding a touch of humor in a tweet showing that on this social network, everything works at wonder.

Some Internet users obviously regretted being cut off from their contacts, their source of income or their work tool. As a more direct consequence, on Wall Street, the price of Facebook plunged 4.89% to reach $ 326.23 at the close, a loss estimated at nearly $ 6 billion.

But this is nothing compared to the consequences that this “blackout” could have. The incident should bring water to the mill of detractors of Californian society because it demonstrates its immense hold on daily life. And this not to mention the leaks of internal documents orchestrated by Frances Haugen, which allowed the Wall Street Journal to publish, in mid-September, a series of articles on the toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on society.

“We can also notice that Facebook is more often out of service than Google,” said Thomas Fauré, president of the French social network Whaller, who underlines the unprecedented nature of the incident for a Gafam. “Their image is badly damaged in the United States and in Europe. On the other hand, elsewhere where they develop, in Africa or in Asia, it is not reached. They have a very strong resilience in relation to their power. Their action decreases but often goes up afterwards, ”notes this specialist in social networks.

“This should enlighten us on our absolute dependence on Gafam. It is a problem for the general public: vis-à-vis democracy, freedom of expression, violence on social networks, etc. But it is also an economic power. Let us take the example of SMEs which found themselves without a channel of communication with their customers, ”the entrepreneur continues.

“We cannot depend too much on a single service or on a service that we do not control”

And if the authorities already have arguments to attack the company, this global failure gives them a new one. “It’s up to decision-makers now to think about their own sovereignty, whether it is the state or the entrepreneurs. You cannot depend too much on a single service or on a service that you do not control. I hope that this will make people think about the choice of the solutions they use, ”concludes Thomas Fauré.