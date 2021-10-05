Facebook ex overwhelms network, accuses Mark Zuckerberg in US Congress

The hearing of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee posing as a whistleblower, was the opportunity on Tuesday for American parliamentarians to increase attacks against the social network, accusing her co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of favoring the pursuit of profit to the detriment of the well-being of users.

In a rare bipartisan unity between Democrats and Republicans, the elected representatives of the United States Congress also demanded that the supervisory authorities of Facebook investigate the accusations made by Frances Haugen, according to which the various messengers of the group are harming the mental health of children and fuel divisions in society.

Speaking before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Data Security in the aftermath of the giant blackout that affected Facebook and its messengers WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, Frances Haugen said that “for five hours, Facebook did could not be used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and make young girls and young women feel bad about themselves ”.

This former product manager on the team working on civic disinformation at Facebook denounced the group’s lack of transparency on the means it uses to encourage users to spend more time on its platforms, and so increase its own advertising revenue.

“As long as Facebook acts in the shadows, hiding its research from the eyes of the general public, it does not have to justify itself,” she said, advocating external supervision of the algorithms of the major social networks.

As addictive as cigarettes

Frances Haugen nevertheless spoke out against a dismantling of the group, which she would see as a counterproductive measure.

“The group’s management knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won’t make the changes necessary because they put their astronomical profits above people. Congressional action is needed,” she said. said.

In a Sunday appearance on CBS, Frances Haugen was revealed to be the source of the documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and during a Senate hearing into the consequences of teenage Instagram use.





The Wall Street Journal articles showed that Facebook had helped intensify the polarization of online debates by changing its content algorithm, failed to take sufficient action to combat vaccine skepticism, and was aware of how harmful Instagram was to the mental well-being of adolescent girls.

Frances Haugen also accused Facebook of having done virtually nothing to prevent users from using its networks to organize violent actions.

Messages and discussions on Facebook thus preceded the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6 in Washington, by supporters of former US President Donald Trump contesting his defeat in the November ballot against Joe Biden.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the sub-committee, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, said that Facebook was aware of the addictive nature of its products, such as cigarettes.

“The tech sector is now having its startling moment of truth, like the one the tobacco industry has experienced,” he said.

“What were we thinking?”

He invited Mark Zuckerberg to come and testify before his committee and called for the opening of investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the “gendarme” of Wall Street, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) , the Federal Trade Commission.

“The victims are our children. Teenagers who look at themselves in a mirror today feel doubts and insecurity. Mark Zuckerberg should look at himself in a mirror,” insisted Richard Blumenthal, criticizing the CEO of Facebook for preferring to sail, as evidenced by a video he released this weekend, rather than indulge in such an exercise in introspection.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, the main Republican representative on the committee, also accused: “It is obvious that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users.”

His Republican colleague Dan Sullivan also insisted on the impact of Instagram, messaging photos and videos, on teenagers. “I think if you look back 20 years, each of us is going to be like ‘what the hell were we thinking?'” He said.

In an email sent before this hearing, Kevin McAlister, spokesperson for Facebook, assured that the group placed more importance on the protection of its users than on the search for profit. He added that it was inaccurate to claim that internal notes leaked to the general public provided proof that Instagram is “toxic” to teenage girls.