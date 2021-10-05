Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp breakdown: how conspirators believed in the “big change”

the essential

During the giant blackout that paralyzed the social networks owned by the Facebook group on Monday, October 4, the rumor circulated among the conspiratorial networks of a switch to another era, where the internet as a whole could have disappeared.

“That’s it, the plan is underway”, “I warned you”, “Something very important is happening” … Unsurprisingly, the giant blackout which has sealed off three of the most important social networks in the world made the conspiracy sphere react en masse on Monday, October 4.

And the main theory that emerged was that of an imminent giant internet failure on a global scale, causing widespread isolation, including among conspirators. Why ? The reasons are unclear, but what is certain is that “they” were behind it all. “The ground slips under our feet. Unbelievable, they moved a big pawn of the chessboard”, “They want to isolate us. Cut us socially. Meet churches. Let’s prepare for dark hours”, we could read on the channels. chat room like Telegram messaging.





The Facebook outage was resolved late last night, after a 6-hour blackout.

Obviously, according to the conspirators, this was a conspiracy.

Something very, very important was happening! ud83d ude31 pic.twitter.com/p8Z22J0Am1 – Star Debunker (@DeBunKerEtoiles) October 5, 2021

“Testimonies” have helped to reinforce the fears of some, such as that of a person supposedly working for “a major internet company” in which a rumor was circulating about a massive internet shutdown. “It’s already started. I’m sorry,” one could read.

“Dozens of army trucks heading for Paris. What is happening?” Asked another Internet user, supporting photo on which no clear image of the famous trucks emerged.

Fortunately, a few hours later, the blackout was over. Until next time.