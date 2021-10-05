Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram inaccessible: the reasons for the giant blackout

An unprecedented failure. For more than six hours Monday evening, Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram were inaccessible before a return to normalcy overnight. Facebook ended up indicating late Monday evening in a statement that the major failure of its networks and messaging was caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers.

“People and businesses around the world depend on us to stay connected,” noted the group, which had not been very vocal about the exceptional incident. “We apologize to those who have been affected,” added Facebook, potentially several billion people according to various cybersecurity experts.

Technical or cybersecurity problems that temporarily block access to sites and applications are not uncommon, but the duration and extent of this disruption of four platforms used every month by some 3.5 billion people make it an incident. major, which falls very badly for the firm of Mark Zuckerberg.



Fall of the title on the stock market, more than 6 billion loss for Zuckerberg

It is indeed going through one of the worst crises on its reputation for two weeks, because of a former engineer, Frances Haugen, who accused the group of choosing “the profit rather than the safety” of its users, in an interview. aired on CBS on Sunday.

The fortune of the wealthy Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, melted more than $ 6 billion in a few hours after a fall in the stock market. Heavyweight of the Nasdaq, Facebook plunged 4.89% to 326.23 dollars, cumulating the setbacks between the accusations of a whistleblower on the group’s policy and a major outage affecting access to its networks and messaging millions of its users. Since its peaks in early September, the stock has lost 15%.