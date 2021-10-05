Facebook’s giant outage due to misconfiguration

No more way to post selfies on Instagram, to share moods on Facebook, to play on Oculus but also to communicate via WhatsApp. How could Facebook have crashed in its entirety yesterday for almost six hours?

The availability of the domain name facebook.com seen by Cloudflare yesterday.

Santosh Janardhan, the platform’s infrastructure manager, explains in a blog post that it is configuration changes on routers coordinating traffic between different data centers that are at the root of the problem. “The traffic disruption has had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, resulting in the disruption of our services.”, he adds.





The failure having affected even internal Facebook tools, this significantly complicated its repair. Employees could not even return to their desks because the badge access system no longer worked.

Santosh Janardhan does not go into technical details, but he would like to point out that the cause of this failure was indeed a configuration error and that user data was not compromised in any way. According to several concordant analyzes, including those of specialist Stéphane Bortzmeyer and Cloudflare, Facebook’s DNS servers, which correspond between domain names and IP addresses, were inaccessible. More specifically, it was an error related to the Border Gateway Protocol, a mechanism for routing information between servers, which prevented DNS servers from responding.