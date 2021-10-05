News tip Far Cry 6, minimum config, recommended, 2K, 4K … What configurations are required to play Ubisoft’s open world?

Far Cry 6 is eagerly awaited by PC players, the open world signed Ubisoft certainly promising sun, change of scenery and unbridled action. But do you have the minimum config necessary to start the game? An update on the system requirements to play Far Cry 6 on PC.

Summary There is sun and ray tracing

Minimum requirements for Far Cry 6 PC

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC HD Texture Pack Warning

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 2K resolution (60 FPS, ray-tracing disabled)

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 2K resolution (60 FPS, ray-tracing enabled)

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 4K resolution (30 FPS, ray-tracing enabled)

There is sun and ray tracing

Far Cry 6 has strong ambitions for its PC version, produced in partnership with graphics card and processor manufacturer AMD, which intends to use Ubisoft’s game as a showcase for its competing Ray-Tracing technologies. RTX from NVidia, which has partnered with Guardians of the Galaxy for this comeback. At the controls of the resistant Dani Rojas, lead the guerrilla against the dictator Anton Castillo, played by the actor Giancarlo Esposito on the explosive island of Yara.

Many graphics options should be there, including the possibility of push Far Cry 6 in 4K from launch if your machine is muscular enough to take it. Discover without further delay the minimum and recommended configs to play Far Cry 6 in good conditions :

Minimum requirements for Far Cry 6 PC

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3 Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3 Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 Ghz RAM : 8 GB (dual-channel mode)

: 8 GB (dual-channel mode) Graphic card : AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB)

: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Hard disk : 60 GB of available hard disk space

This configuration is the minimum config recommended by Ubisoft to run Far Cry 6 in 30 FPS.

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 Ghz RAM : 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (dual-channel mode) Graphic card : AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Hard disk : 60 GB of available hard disk space

This configuration is the config recommended by Ubisoft to run Far Cry 6 in 60 FPS at least.





HD Texture Pack Warning

Note that the minimum system requirements to use the Far Cry 6 HD Texture Pack is 16 GB of VRAM. If you download the HD Texture Pack without having the required VRAM, you will experience performance issues in the game.

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 2K resolution (60 FPS, ray-tracing disabled)

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.6 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.6 Ghz RAM : 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (dual-channel mode) Graphic card : AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

: AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Hard disk : 60 GB of available hard disk space

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 2K resolution (60 FPS, ray-tracing enabled)

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i5-10600K @ 4.1 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i5-10600K @ 4.1 Ghz RAM : 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (dual-channel mode) Graphic card : AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB)

: AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Hard disk : 60 GB of available hard disk space

Recommended configuration for Far Cry 6 PC in 4K resolution (30 FPS, ray-tracing enabled)

Operating system : Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5900X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 Ghz

: AMD Ryzen 5 5900X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 Ghz RAM : 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (dual-channel mode) Graphic card : AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)

: AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Hard disk : 60 GB of available hard disk space

Far Cry 6, flamethrower ray tracing in action

Far Cry 6 Walkthrough Summary