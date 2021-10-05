More

    Far Cry: a 13-year-old theory has finally been confirmed by Ubisoft

    Far Cry: a 13-year-old theory has finally been confirmed by Ubisoft

    For years now, fans of Ubisoft’s famous video game saga have been speculating on the identity of Far Cry 2’s big bad: the Jackal. The main antagonist of Far Cry 2, this character would in fact have already appeared before in the series.

    This is a theory that fans of the Far Cry series should probably know: the antagonist of the second installment, the Jackal (Jackal in original version) would actually be … Jack Carver, the main character of the first opus, but also of Far Cry Instincts and Far Cry Evolution. A theory that has just been confirmed through Clint hocking, then creative director of Far Cry 2 and still active today at Ubisoft, within a interview for a documentary on the great villains of the series led by our colleagues‘IGN.


    The theory had been circulating for many years within the gaming community, Exactly 13 years old, while
    the oldest messages mentioning the identity of the Jackal date back to 2008 on the forums dedicated to Far Cry. Since then, several clues had been detected by fans, such as the very similar Backstory of the two characters, but also when Far Cry 2 files have been datamined. The texture packs of the Jackal were thus marked “jackcarver”. Already irrefutable proof of the true identity of the antagonist of Far Cry 2.

    For Clint Hocking, the original idea was to see Jack Carver return after the traumatic events of the first episode, which would have ended to tip him into violence. As we know, the Far Cry series often honors its antagonists more than its heroes, and the idea of ​​seeing a protagonist succumb to the “dark side” and to madness already showed this desire, at the very origins of the saga. from Ubisoft. Hopefully‘Anton Castillo, the big bad of Far Cry 6, will live up to its predecessors.

