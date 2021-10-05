Fastest Growing Instagram Star With Netflix Series

Unless you live on another planet, you must have heard of the series which is successful at the moment: Squid Game. Offered since September 17 on Netflix, this series straight from South Korea is the phenomenon everyone is talking about! Between the events organized around the program and the memes that flourish on social networks, the series should naturally become the most popular non-English series on the platform which could also be costly for Netflix, which has just found itself in an unexpected trial to say the least.

A success that allows to overtake Ronaldo and Messi

Faced with such enthusiasm, when you are an actor in a series like Squid Game, its notoriety explodes. This is what just happened with the star of the show, the Korean model HoYeon Jung, who plays the role of No.67. Indeed, at the launch of the series on September 17, the young woman had 410,000 subscribers on her Instagram account. Today, October 5, she has 13.6 million fans. With such a rise in such a short period of time, it is therefore the fastest growing in the world!

And the actress of the series is not the only one to see her number of subscribers skyrocket. Other cast members also saw rapid growth on Instagram. like Wi Han Jun who plays the policeman and Lee Yoo-mi who plays # 240, who find a place in the top 5 fastest growing Instagram accounts and alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (7.7 million) and Leo Messi (5.5 million).





This is not the first time that a series has generated such growth for the social network accounts of actors and actresses who are part of a cast. This was the case for Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor from the series The Brigertons Chronicle who had registered millions of subscribers in just days after the series launched on Netflix.

Quality interactions

For its part, Netflix relies heavily on social networks like Instagram, to talk and communicate around the series that the platform offers. But as Alexander Frolov, co-founder of HypeAuditor, an analysis platform for carrying out influencer marketing campaigns with brands, points out, it is important to analyze the quality of the audience for these celebrity accounts. And the quality of HoYeon Jung’s posts seems to be there, sincea publication by the actress generates an average of 1.4 million likes and 4,200 comments. But what’s impressive, compared to other similar accounts, is that 21% of South Korean actress’ subscribers react to her posted content compared to just 1.26% for others…

If you haven’t seen it yet Squid Game, you can find the series on Netflix since September 17. And if you are wondering if we will get a season 2, for now, its creator, Hwang Dong-hyeok recently said that he has no plans for the sequel.