Fearing retaliation from the Taliban, a hundred Afghan musicians find refuge in Portugal

Children, adolescents and young adults, all music students, were exfiltrated from Kabul in small groups.

More than a hundred students and music teachers fled Kabul on a plane, the founder and director of the National Institute of Music of Afghanistan (Anim) told AFP on Tuesday. Fearing to be victims of reprisals on the part of the Taliban who, during their first reign, between 1996 and 2001 had banned music, 101 members of the Anim landed in Doha on Sunday evening, Sarmast said.

Welcomed in Portugal

The group, about half of which was made up of women and girls, is due to fly to Portugal with the support of the Lisbon government, said the founder of this institute, a refugee in Melbourne. This operation was delicate until the last minute, he said. With the help of the Qatari Embassy in Kabul, the musicians were transported in small groups to the city’s airport.

At first, the Taliban who control Kabul airport expressed doubts about their visas, a problem finally resolved by the Qatari embassy. Then, women and girls were opposed to a ban on leaving the territory with “their passport»Temporary, usually issued to official representatives. “From what I understood, it was not so much the type of passport as the fact that the young girls were fleeing the country”, according to him. The Qatari authorities managed to negotiate their passage.





A huge emotion

When the flight finally took off with the musicians on board, especially the girls from the Zohra orchestra, aged 13 to 20, he was overcome with immense emotion. “It is the happiest moment of all my life”, affirms Mr. Sarmast who admits having cried a lot. The founder of the Institute, however, experienced many intense moments with his students, especially when they received a standing ovation at the end of concerts given during their international tours. This flight was the result of long planning since the Taliban took power and required intense and long preparation. “As soon as the Taliban took power in Kabul, musicians were discriminated against. The Afghan people have been silenced once again ”, he stressed.

A policy still unclear

Since their return to power in mid-August, the Islamists have tried to reassure the Afghan people and the international community, saying they will be less strict than in the past. They have, however, vowed to rule the country according to their strict interpretation of Sharia law. The policy they intend to apply in the matter of music remains unclear.