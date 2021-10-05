More

    Filling of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has started

    NewsWorld


    This tube, which is to carry Russian gas to Europe, has been fully put into pre-service. Its detractors fear that it will reinforce the dependence of the old continent on Russia.

    The filling of the 1,230-kilometer gas pipeline passing under the Baltic Sea has started, its operator announced on Monday, after construction that had been delayed by diplomatic tensions with Moscow.

    Read alsoNord Stream 2 gas pipeline: what future, and for what risks?

    According to the company, “this chain will be gradually filled to constitute the required inventory, as a prerequisite for subsequent technical tests“. Before this filling, the first chain of the gas pipeline was already the subject of a “pre-commissioningTo ensure its integrity, according to the same source.


    The pipeline is independently constructed and certified to applicable technical and industry standards to ensure reliable and safe operation. The stages of pre-commissioning of the second chain are in progress», Added Nord Stream 2. Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of this 10 billion euro project which, according to its detractors in Europe and the United States, will increase European dependence on Moscow .

    The tube should make it possible to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, until then a traditional transit country, at odds with Moscow since 2014. Its construction is coming to an end at a time when gas prices are rising. Europe are hitting records against low stocks ahead of winter. Operated by the Russian giant Gazprom, the project was co-financed by five European energy groups (OMV, Engie, Wintershall Dea, Uniper, Shell). This tube with a capacity of 55 billion m3 of gas follows the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012.

    SEE ALSO – Nord Stream 2 is Russian “dangerous geopolitical weapon”, says Volodymyr Zelensky


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleArc de Triomphe: the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude dismantled
    Next article“Profit before people”: its model denounced, Facebook faces a new major crisis

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC