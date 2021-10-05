Filling of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has started

This tube, which is to carry Russian gas to Europe, has been fully put into pre-service. Its detractors fear that it will reinforce the dependence of the old continent on Russia.

The filling of the 1,230-kilometer gas pipeline passing under the Baltic Sea has started, its operator announced on Monday, after construction that had been delayed by diplomatic tensions with Moscow.

According to the company, “this chain will be gradually filled to constitute the required inventory, as a prerequisite for subsequent technical tests“. Before this filling, the first chain of the gas pipeline was already the subject of a “pre-commissioningTo ensure its integrity, according to the same source.





“The pipeline is independently constructed and certified to applicable technical and industry standards to ensure reliable and safe operation. The stages of pre-commissioning of the second chain are in progress», Added Nord Stream 2. Russia announced at the beginning of September the completion of this 10 billion euro project which, according to its detractors in Europe and the United States, will increase European dependence on Moscow .

The tube should make it possible to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, until then a traditional transit country, at odds with Moscow since 2014. Its construction is coming to an end at a time when gas prices are rising. Europe are hitting records against low stocks ahead of winter. Operated by the Russian giant Gazprom, the project was co-financed by five European energy groups (OMV, Engie, Wintershall Dea, Uniper, Shell). This tube with a capacity of 55 billion m3 of gas follows the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012.

