Filming weightlessness without going into space is also possible

SPACE – The space race is not over. A Russian film crew took off this morning around 10:55 a.m. from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, aboard a Soyuz rocket. They will join the International Space Station from October 5 to 17 to shoot a feature film.

The film titled “The Challenge”Is a“ space drama ”, in collaboration with the first Russian television channel. It will be the very first film shot in space. A first that follows years of technical prowess and tricks: before this Russian shoot, many other films had to find a way to mimic weightlessness without going into space, as you can see in the video above.

60 years after Yuri Gagarin, the Russians offer themselves with this unprecedented filming the luxury of once again beating the Americans in a space challenge. This film mission in orbit was announced in September 2020, a few months after Nasa unveiled a film project with American actor Tom Cruise.





The crew thus burns politeness to the star of “Mission Impossible” and to the director of “Mr and Mrs Smith”, Doug Liman, 55 years old. Initially scheduled for this month and finally postponed to a date still unknown, the American project should be done in cooperation with NASA and Space X, the company of billionaire Elon Musk.

The actress Youlia Peressild, who describes herself as a “patriot but without emphasis”, had also launched to AFP “we are going to win it, this new space race! Being the first is important, but being the best is even more so ”.

