finally an effective treatment for the general public against Covid-19?

Thousands of molecules have already been tested against Covid-19, so far without much result. A phase 3 clinical trial has just shown that molnupiravir, an antiviral, halves the risk of hospitalization and death. A treatment that is easy to take at home and much cheaper than those currently available.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] Where does SARS-CoV-2 really come from? Almost two years after the start of the Covid epidemic, the exact origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still unknown.

Are we finally getting the miracle treatment against Covid-19 ? After the resounding failures of thehydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, lopinavir or ivermectin, a clinical test phase 3 has finally confirmed the effectiveness of a new molecule against Covid-19, the molnupiravir. Friday 1er October, the Merck laboratory has thus confirmed that it will seek authorization from the American drug agency, the FDA, for this tablet antiviral which would reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. If authorized, the latter would be the first general public treatment on the market. So far, the only treatments available such as monoclonal antibodies (Tocilizumab, Regeneron …) must be administered intravenously in hospital and are extremely expensive (over 2,000 euros per dose). Since the beginning of the health crisis, more 5,300 clinical trials on the search for anti-Covid-19 treatments were carried out. So far without much result.





The risk of hospitalization halved

The phase 3 clinical trial is indeed showing quite spectacular results. It was even interrupted before all patients were recruited because of its success. Of the 775 people enrolled in the trial, the rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received a drug. placebo, a reduction of almost 50%. In addition, no deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the placebo group. Since the trial was carried out worldwide, molnupiravir was tested against the different variants of SARS-CoV-2 : delta, gamma, mu and has been shown to be effective against all of these variants.

Large-scale production has already started

The treatment consists of 4 capsules 200 mg to be taken in the morning and in the evening for five days, a formula well suited to take at home. It must be administered within five days of testing positive for Covid-19. Initially, it will be aimed at patients with at least one risk factor (obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease …) but the end goal is to address the general public. Anticipating the authorization, Merck has already started large-scale production of molnupiravir and plans to manufacture the doses needed for 10 million treatments by the end of the year. The group has already made deals with several governments, including the United States, which plan to buy 1.7 million if molnupiravir is approved.

Beyond reducing the risk of hospitalization and death, molnupiravir could also be used in prevention to reduce the circulation of virus. By reducing the ability of the virus to replicate (see box), it reduces the viral load and thus decreases the risk of transmission. Another phase 3 study, currently in progress, is also testing the molecule in contact cases. Merck has not given any indication as to the price of this treatment, but we know that the US government paid $ 1.2 billion for its 1.7 million doses, or $ 700 per dose. But that was before the results of the clinical trial. Merck has also licensed generic manufacturers around the world to supply low and middle income countries.

The other tracks in progress

Other laboratories are working on tablet antivirals, such as the biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals and the Roche laboratory, which are studying the effectiveness of a comparable treatment, called AT-527. Pfizer announced on September 27 that it had started a large clinical trial for its own anti-Covid-19 pill, destined to reduce the risk of infection (as a preventive measure). For its part, the Institut Pasteur is testing the clofoctol, a antibiotic against mild respiratory infections, to be administered as a suppository. However, all these treatments do not replace the vaccine, which remains of much greater efficacy and reliability. And which is above all much cheaper (less than 20 euros per dose)!