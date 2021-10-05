first shivers at Valentin and Franck, tensions at Delphine and Hervé

The competition has finally started in Love is in the meadow ! The stays at the farm continued at Delphine, Franck, Valentin, Vincent the winegrower and Hervé and the farmers started to know better the pretenders they had in front of them. Enough to stir up jealousy, promote rapprochement and (already!) Reveal some preferences. Franck, the sylviculturist living in Charente-Maritime, took Anne-Lise and Cecile cut wood in order to show them his daily life. Anne-Lise, not used to it, played the ingenuous in order to give Franck plenty of time to show him how to do it. Cécile, owner of wood not far from La Rochelle, was in her element. But beware, Franck made it clear to him that he was not looking for an employee. The 40-year-old also questioned his contender about his possibilities of moving to his home in the long term. A situation that is currently not possible for Cécile, who lives and works in La Rochelle. Franck makes him understand that he is not ready to live a new long-distance relationship … but that he would be ready to see her only a few days in the week. Will the silviculturist change his mind? Anne-Lise tells him that she is ready to come and live with him very quickly. Franck hesitates … and his suitors feel it, which does not fail to cause some tension between them.

Big tensions at Delphine

At Delphine, the weather was stormy. In the morning, a small argument breaks out between Christelle and the arborist. The contender, who was trying to make a shopping list, was annoyed not to be taken into consideration by Delphine and Ghislaine, more busy laughing together. Delphine tried to calm things down, but showed her dismay at Christelle’s behavior. Rebelotte during the midday meal, where a saucy joke from Christelle was not to the liking of the farmer. Obviously not on the same wavelength, Delphine and Christelle once again had a lively explanation. The contender expresses her doubts in front of the camera and ends up bursting into tears. Delphine finally takes her suitors for a tractor ride on her land in order to appease the spirits.





Vincent the winemaker, meanwhile, welcomed his first contender Stephanie, a dogsitter from the Paris region. Accompanied by his best friend Alain, the farmer goes to pick her up at the station and then cooks her a good lunch. But the forty-something being a vegetarian, Vincent will have to adapt … which will require some effort. The winemaker’s second contender, Marie-Jeanne, in turn arrives at aperitif time. Vincent shows her around his house and is delighted to see that she is less reserved than during speed dating.

Valentin on the reserve to welcome his suitors

It’s the big day at Valentin’s. The shy producer of edible flowers has rented a lodge to accommodate his two suitors, Natacha and Charley. The farmer arrives late at the station to pick up the first one, but the smiling young woman doesn’t hold it against him right away. After a walk in town, they return to the lodge where they will spend their stay. Uncomfortable, Valentin struggles to relax. The arrival of Charley, his favorite during speed dating, will not help matters. Valentin takes them for a tractor ride. Charley climbs on the machine without hesitation, despite the physical proximity that the sitting position implies with Valentin. More reserved and uncomfortable in the face of this situation, Natacha refuses to get on the tractor. But the young man does not take offense.

Finally, at Hervé, the cow breeder, things are accelerating. Stephanie tries to score points with the farmer and wins more against Vanessa. The two young women send each other several spades, especially during the milking they carry out in the company of the irreplaceable Bernadette. At the table, Hervé and Vanessa openly tease Stéphanie. But this one does not let itself be done. The next day, Hervé takes Vanessa to milking with him. The young woman is enterprising, which does not displease the farmer. They are getting closer. Perhaps feeling that the situation escapes her, Stéphanie then passes the second. When it is her turn to take a walk with Hervé, the young woman does not hesitate to take his hand and openly declare her feelings to him. Hervé, who seemed to be getting closer to Vanessa, does not know where to turn now …

