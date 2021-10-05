Foot OM – Jorge Sampaoli, his workforce at OM does not hold up

After a thunderous start to the season, Olympique de Marseille has dropped significantly before the international break.

Hanging on by Angers, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow, Jorge Sampaoli’s men conceded their first two defeats of the season against Lens and Lille. Obviously, the madness at the start of the season has given way to doubts in Marseille. Beyond the players, the management of Jorge Sampaoli begins to raise a certain number of questions, especially after its composition, to say the least, unexpected against Lille. On his blog for But Football Club, Denis Balbir mentioned the situation of OM. And for the journalist, it is still too early to hit the Argentine coach as well as his players. The ex-commentator of M6 nevertheless believes that the workforce of Olympique de Marseille is not bloated enough to withstand the shock when the matches are linked every three days.





Too small a squad to play every 3 days?

“From there to say that it is the end of the state of grace of Jorge Sampaoli, it is excessive… Several elements are less efficient than at the beginning of the season. Arkadiusz Milik is coming back from a long injury. When you don’t have a distributor like Payet, it’s difficult. The midfielder works a lot, but he lacks genius. The other offensives like Dieng, Ünder or de la Fuente no longer manage to materialize as they did… Hoping that the international break will allow everyone to recharge their batteries. In Marseille, the depth of the bench does not allow it to hold on all counts in series like this one. To get back to the front, OM need to establish a starting XI. I don’t know if it’s the best choice to adapt the system to the opponent like Jorge Sampaoli has been doing lately. These are some details to correct. This does not call into question the qualities and ambition of OM. For me, the series is not that bad ” estimated the journalist. From an accounting point of view, there is indeed no need to panic because Marseille remains better positioned than Lyon, Monaco or even Rennes and Lille with one game behind. In the game, on the other hand, it will be necessary to quickly find the flame at the risk of plummeting in the standings.