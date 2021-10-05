Foot OM – OM: Arek Milik makes an announcement to the supporters

Back against Galatasaray on Thursday, Arek Milik came into play again on the lawn of Lille on Sunday afternoon (2-0).

Olympique de Marseille finally finds its striker. Absent since the start of the season due to a knee injury, Arkadiusz Milik is on the right track. After playing 30 minutes in the Europa League against Galatasaray, the Polish international played a half in Lille, without being highlighted. It will take time for Arkadiusz Milik to regain his level, but his mere presence and the quality of his calls and his left foot strike should be enough to do OM the greatest good. What is certain is that the former Napoli striker is determined to get back to the top as quickly as possible. This is the message he sent to the supporters of Olympique de Marseille on Instagram, promising them to do everything to make them happy by scoring a lot of goals again.





“It’s a very beautiful thing to be back on the pitch, but it wasn’t enough to win the game … We have to start fighting again and believe more in ourselves and we have to keep on working hard to make our fans happy again. From today I will only do that, to start scoring and winning again. Go OM ” published Arkadiusz Milik in a message that should delight Olympique de Marseille supporters. Since the start of the season, Dimitri Payet and Bamba Dieng have shared the work at the n ° 9 position. But the French international is much more comfortable in a playmaker role while the Senegalese, excellent on one side when he has spaces in front of him, is sometimes still a little tender to play at the forefront. Suffice to say that the return of Arkadiusz Milik is timely, when OM have just won one of their last six games in all competitions …