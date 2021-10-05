Foot PSG – Gigio Donnarumma, his promise about Keylor Navas

Holder against Manchester City and Rennes before the international break, Gianluigi Donnarumma shares playing time with Keylor Navas at PSG.

For the moment, Mauricio Pochettino is managing the rotation of his two goalkeepers quite well. The coach of Paris SG has chosen not to assign a specific competition to a goalkeeper but to alternate permanently between Navas and Donnarumma, whether in the Champions League and in Ligue 1. For the moment, this does not Does not seem to bother the Italian international, nor the former Real Madrid goalkeeper. This is what Gianluigi Donnarumma confirmed in the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport before the clash between Italy and Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League. For the former AC Milan goalkeeper, everything will go very well despite the real competition for the position of number 1 at Paris SG.

Donnarumma on the rotation with Navas:

” There is no problem. Everything will be fine and everything will work out, at the beginning it is normal that this is the case. “ (Gazzetta) pic.twitter.com/GDDVpHudw2

” No problem. Everything will be fine and everything will work out, at the beginning it is normal that this is the case. I’m happy to be at PSG. They are two totally different teams. Italy is a magnificent group where it is good to come back, we are well together. We miss it if we are far away. Mancini gave us a precise identity. We hope to continue to amaze, there are many expectations now that we are champions. PSG are a great team but, despite the great champions, there is humility, a compact locker room and we can live the situation calmly. A team that helps me grow. I try to improve myself, after the European Championship I became more of a man ” launched the goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain, whose medium-term objective will of course be to establish himself as the full holder of the capital club as a goalkeeper. But who also knows that Mauricio Pochettino cannot oust the very good Keylor Navas overnight after the Costa Rican’s incredible performances in the Champions League over the past two years.