Foot PSG – Messi at PSG, Benzema with France, what Mbappé really thinks

Completely silent for almost four months despite the agitated summer of PSG, Kylian Mbappé decided to make a media tour when he joined the France team to play in the final phase of the League of Nations.

There is no doubt that neither Didier Deschamps and the staff of the Blues, nor the PSG and its leaders, have been put in the scent of the initiative of the 2018 world champion. After RMC where he revealed in particular that he had wanted leaving Paris SG this summer, but that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had refused him this right, Kylian Mbappé went even further in the columns of L’Equipe. The French forward confirmed that he was disappointed not to join Real Madrid, and that a transfer would have made everyone happy. And even the arrival of Lionel Messi did not change his mind. Kylian Mbappé is not the type to do it, as he reminds us in this interview.

” He is one of the few players that I put in an “impossible that I play with him” box. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona. I savor every moment next to him. We must never forget that it remains a privilege. He is someone who loves football. He talks to everyone, he tries to fit in in his own way, even if he’s a little shy. But in the field, he is not shy. (Laughs.) But Messi is another thing. It’s amazing to think that the only other (club) shirt he’s worn, apart from Barcelona, ​​is PSG. We have to realize that this is something extraordinary. If Messi’s arrival made me want to stay? No, because I never made my decisions on a whim. I had made my decision and it was well considered “Warned the PSG striker, aware of having the chance to play with one of the greatest players in history, but who now clearly sees a future at Real Madrid. ” No, I’m attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real “, Admitted Mbappé who also admits that his future is still uncertain with a phrase in language of wood, but which necessarily gives a little hope to the supporters of PSG.





Mbappé’s tongue-in-cheek gives hope to PSG

” I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen “, Delivered the striker of Paris Saint-Germain, who will now focus on the France team and a first Nations League trophy to go and get. For the occasion, he will pair up with Karim Benzema, who is currently in great shape, but who was unable to carry the France team to the Euro title last summer. If KB9 had an irreproachable attitude during the competition, the rumors ran on a certain jealousy on the part of Mbappé in front of the important part of the Madrilenian. He defended himself. “ I have always said that great players were made to play together. In a club, I play with Messi and Neymar, and when Karim came back, I said to myself: “Great, that gives us one more weapon.” Afterwards, it’s up to the coach to tell you what his return has engendered, but he did his job, he finished top scorer of our team (4 achievements) “, Confided Mbappé, for whom there is nothing to reproach Karim Benzema on this Euro, nor on the sporting or extra-sporting level.