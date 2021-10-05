More

    Foot PSG – PSG: Wijnaldum in the cellar, the Netherlands in shock

    Sports


    This summer, PSG carried out a superb operation by securing the services of Georginio Wijnaldum for zero euros from Liverpool.

    Winner of the Premier League and the Champions League with the Reds, the Dutch international was close to joining FC Barcelona. But Paris Saint-Germain won the bet on the gong by reaching an agreement with Georginio Wijnaldum for a signature until 2024. On paper, this deal was all very good for Paris SG but for now, the captain of the Netherlands at the Euro fails to give the full measure of his talent to PSG. He was even demoted to the substitutes’ bench by Mauricio Pochettino in the main shock of the start of the season, namely against Manchester City in the Champions League, where Ander Herrera was preferred to him alongside Gana Gueye and Marco Verratti. .

    What to worry the coach of the Netherlands, Louis Van Gaal. “Of course I’m worried. I already mentioned this to Wijnaldum when I arrived at the rally. But I am not yet sounding the alarm. I have a lot of confidence in certain players. Wijnaldum is one of them. Wijnaldum is a player who got injured and still took part in the World Cup in Brazil. You may remember it. He played almost everything back then. I started with Jonathan de Guzman, then Wijnaldum arrived quite quickly ” slipped the former Manchester United coach, who has full confidence in Georginio Wijnaldum but who is aware that a lack of rhythm in the club can have logical consequences in the selection. Olivier Giroud can attest to this, he who ended up losing his place with the Blues by dint of seeing his playing time reduced to nothing with Chelsea before signing for AC Milan.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleiPhone 8: the smartphone is 100% free with this method 🔥
    Next articleFar Cry: a 13-year-old theory has finally been confirmed by Ubisoft

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC