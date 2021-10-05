For Bernard Tapie, Kita gives an idea to the Marseillais

Waldemar Kita, owner of FC Nantes, paid a vibrant tribute to Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3 from cancer.

Reactions have multiplied in the world of sport since the death of Bernard Tapie. The emblematic former president of Olympique de Marseille has left its mark on a whole generation of leaders. TO Like Jean-Michel Aulas or Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Waldemar Kita also paid tribute to the businessman.





Kita wants to pay homage to Tapie: “A beautiful statue, that would be nice for this kind of character”

” What is very important is what he did for football, for the company, for a certain dynamic in the management, the discussions. He was always positive, even in the problems he always got out of it. He was someone who had very positive energy. He fought until the last moment, in a fantastic way. Honestly, I find it an extraordinary human example, ”explained the president of FC Nantes in remarks granted to Ouest-France.

Waldemar Kita then submitted an idea to the management of Olympique de Marseille and to all club lovers. ” He adored Marseille, the Marseillais adored him. I am convinced that the Marseillais will do something for him. A beautiful statue, that would be nice for this kind of character. For football, ”concluded the Pole.



