for heating, only wood escapes on the rise

While the prices of gas, fuel and electricity are reaching new heights, the firewood sector remains sheltered from the ups and downs of the markets and displays excellent prospects.

Will the energy crisis shaking Europe call into question consumer habits? Faced with the prices of gas, fuel oil and electricity, three energies that are ultimately intertwined, wood stands alone and still displays prices of astonishing stability. Compared to the cost of a kilowatt, wood pellets are always less expensive than other resources. Even more today.

So sales of wood stoves and boilers are expected to be explosive. “We were already in a phase of major development thanks to state aid for consumers” underlines Eric Vial, general delegate of Propellet, the national association of wood pellet heating professionals.

But this year, the bills should still encourage individuals and condominiums to take the plunge. The sector expects 190,000 stove sales in 2021 against less than 160,000 in 2019 and 25,000 boilers against 14,500 two years ago.

Stability

“Our main argument is a lower price than other energies and above all a very stable wood price which does not depend on geopolitical decisions” indicates Eric Vial.

Indeed, the wood comes from France. No OPEC + crisis, tension around a controversial gas pipeline or drone attack on oil installations.





“The penetration rate of boilers is still low” notes Audrey Zermati, strategy director of Effy, a specialist in energy renovation. “Until now, they were more expensive and appeared to be elitist equipment.” But aids like MaPrimeRénov ‘have significantly lowered the bill: up to 10,000 euros in aid for large equipment which is worth double the catalog.

With savings over time. Last January, Effy unveiled its comparison of the cost of heating in France. On average, the annual bill for a fuel boiler amounts to 2,100 euros for a fireplace, ahead of electricity (1,777 euros), gas (1,369 euros) and finally wood (1,147 euros).

Another advantage of firewood is its perfect integration into the wood industry because, in reality, the pellets used are a by-product of wood. “90% of the pellets come from France and come from sawing”. Clearly, sawdust is recycled for heating.

Not a quick fix

And no fear for the forests in the event of a tidal wave of firewood, assures the profession. Improving stoves and boilers as well as better insulation of future buildings will consume less wood for heating.

Currently, there are 1.27 million pellet appliances and 1.5 million are planned by the end of the year in France.

However, wood heating (which can also work with logs) is not the miracle solution and the prices of the raw material can always increase, especially at the approach of winter. “It can always be counter-cyclical, but wood will follow its own logic, compared to other energies” assures Audrey Zermati. Above all, it is better to have room to store the wood and not to forget that the tank must be filled regularly.