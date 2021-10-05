“For two months, we have not discussed an extension” with PSG

In an interview given to the newspaper L’Équipe (paid article), published Tuesday, October 5, Kylian Mbappé talks about his summer agitated by the rumors of departure, the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and the failed Euro of Blues. The French striker confirms that he wanted to join Real Madrid and says that discussions around a possible extension with the Parisian leaders are broken.

“If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real”, launches Kylian Mbappé, who wanted “discover something else”. The PSG striker confirms Real Madrid’s offers, and his intention to leave Paris, in comments similar to those made on RMC: “Before the Euro I told the club I didn’t want to extend, and after the Euro I said I wanted to leave.” Negotiations around a new contract are now stopped: “For a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss extension”.

Kylian Mbappé has decided not to go to the showdown with the club in the capital, “because it would have been ungrateful”, he explains, adding that he had “time to mourn this departure while there was no match”. Whistled by the supporters, scalded by this desire to leave PSG, the native of Bondy ensures that he will continue to give 100% under the jersey of the Red and Blue: “I love football too much and I have too much respect for the club, and for me, to ease off even one match”.

By staying at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé has the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, something he would never have imagined: “For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona”. The French striker says he enjoys every moment with the Argentinian who “tries to fit in in his own way, even if he’s a little shy”. With the arrival of the six-fold Golden Ball within the Parisian workforce, Mbappé accepts a few concessions: “When you have Messi in your team, you know he has to do a little less to have more juice and to be more lucid to score […] Me, I agree to run when Messi is walking, no problem! It’s Messi, anyway! “.





The French striker also returned to his remarks towards the other Parisian star, Neymar, treated as a “tramp” after his exit during the meeting between PSG and Montpellier and wanted to deflate the controversy: “These are things that happen all the time in football […] Considering how big it had taken, I talked to him about it […] I was not happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I did not pass the pass and he was not happy “.

Just before the Euro, during a friendly match against Bulgaria (3-0), Olivier Giroud had thrown a spade at Kylian Mbappé by complaining of not being served: “Sometimes we go shopping but the balloons don’t arrive”. The Parisian did not appreciate these comments at all, but says his relationship with the AC Milan striker has calmed down: “The same evening, I was enraged, two days later, I did not think about it any more. I explained myself with him, I told him what I had to say to him, and after that it was finished”.

Despite this appeasement, the Blues missed their Euro and were eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland: “We missed each other completely”, concedes Mbappé. The France team striker admits he was not as good as he should have been: “I accept it and I live with this failure, because it will serve me”. On the other hand, he regrets the excessive reactions after his missed goal against Switzerland: “What shocked me was being called a monkey for a penalty”.

With 50 selections already on the clock with the Blues, Mbappé is now aiming for a new title in the League of Nations and sees even further, in 2024. “The 2024 Olympics will be a priority for me. Even if it means including it in my contract, I will not be shy”, he asserts.