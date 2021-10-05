Forsee Power, French battery pioneer, to go public

Posted on Oct 4, 2021, 6:32 PMUpdated Oct 4, 2021, 7:01 PM

Forsee Power, a French battery pioneer, is preparing a listing on the Euronext market of the Paris Stock Exchange by the end of the year. The industrialist, which received the approval of the Financial Markets Authority on October 1, hopes to raise one hundred million euros. The portion of the capital that will be floated will be known during the IPO.

This industrial holder of thirteen patents is currently controlled by the Eurazeo Fund, formerly ID Invest, which holds 41% of the capital. Japanese industrialist Mitsui (36%), Bpifrance (11%) and Dassault (6%) complete the round. The founding president Christophe Gurtner still has 5% of the shares of this company, which achieved 62 million euros in turnover last year, without managing to balance its accounts.

Acquisition in the railway sector

On the promising battery market for electric vehicles, Forsee Power is focusing “on high added value mobility”, explains Christophe Gurtner. He prefers to stay away from aeronautics and especially the automobile, a market that is too large “and not stable enough” for this mid-sized company of less than 500 employees, believes Christophe Gurtner, who aims for profitability in 2023, and a margin gross of 15% in 2027.





Several bus manufacturers have qualified the batteries as Forsee Power, in particular Heuliez Iveco, the British Whright Bus, and the Portuguese Caetano, but also Alstom which is however taking a break in this segment. “European countries have taken the lead over France in the electrification of their bus fleets,” laments Christophe Gurtner, who is also present in two-wheelers and small delivery vehicles in India.

In July 2021, the group positioned itself in the rail sector with the takeover of the assets of the company Holiwatt, formerly Centum Adetel Transportation, a specialist in rail energy storage and rapid charging systems established in Ecully, near Lyon.

This off-road battery market is estimated at 4 billion euros today. “It will grow to 18 billion in 2027, which offers us good margins for improvement,” says Christophe Gurtner.

Fundraising should allow Forsee Power to deploy its solutions on all continents. Thanks to three factories, in Poitiers (Vienna), Zhongshan (China) and Pune (India) since this summer, it produces the equivalent of 1 GWh in 2021. “We are targeting 2 GWh in 2023 and 10 GWh in 2027”, says Christophe Gurtner, who hopes to acquire or create a factory across the Atlantic next year.