Fortnite: the controversial mecha BRUTE returning soon? The community is worried

The arrival of new elements in Fortnite always creates excitement, but also a lot of concerns about the balance of the game. In 2019, when Epic Games announces the arrival of mechas, the community is jubilant, but eventually disillusioned.

During season 10 of chapter 1 of Fortnite, the BRUTE mecha appeared. It was therefore a combat vehicle that somewhat renewed the clashes. The problem was that this vehicle had a huge life bar and extremely powerful missiles. The community immediately asked for the nerve of the vehicle, which ended up being totally removed by the developers. But according to recent rumors relayed by ShiinaBR, well known in the Fortnite community, the mechas could soon make a comeback.

Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files! At the moment, it’s not known whether they will be the old BRUTE mechs or a new type of mechs. We will be able to fund for them: “FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount” pic.twitter.com/vt74fthbhT

– Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 2, 2021

The leaker do not know yet if it is the BRUTE, redesigned for the occasion, or new mechas, but the only mention “FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount” is enough to cause concern. HYPEX, game specialist from Forbes, The Verge, Dexerto and IGN then came to confirm the leaks, indicating that mecha users would now have robotic voice in voice chat, that they could float or that they would have better charge effects. At present, Epic Games hasn’t announced anything, it is therefore necessary to take everything with a lot of tweezers.