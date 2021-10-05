Forza Horizon 5 is more customizable and more inclusive than ever | Xbox one

A new thematic video was published today for Forza Horizon 5 and it can be seen in video at the end of the article. It was about presenting us especially the customization of the characters which will be more advanced than ever!

Inclusiveness above all

Forza Horizon 5 may be a racing game, but the cars will be driven by a character. And the developers have not gone hand in hand when it comes to customizing your avatar to your image! Here is the list of elements that will be possible to customize:





Identity (he / him, she / her, they / them)

Character (body shape)

Voice

Prostheses (arm, leg)

Hair type

Hair color

top

Jacket

Dress

Low

Socks

Shoes

Hats

Eyeglasses

Mask

Wrist watch

Gloves

Complete outfits

Emotes

Some elements of the game have been taken from previous games, but others are entirely new with more inclusiveness than ever before. One of the prostheses that you can choose has even been decorated by the Mexican muralist Farid Rueda to stick to the new destination of this Forza Horizon 5. You can find all this in motion in the video below.

As a reminder, the game is scheduled for release on November 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC as well as in Xbox Game Pass.