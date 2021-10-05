four questions posed by Kylian Mbappé’s situation at PSG

A rare word, which opens the way to a good number of questions and assumptions. Kylian Mbappé spoke in a long interview with The team published Tuesday, October 5, where he returns in particular to his agitated summer, his desires to leave, and his position vis-à-vis PSG six months before the end of his contract. Scenarios still possible with the consequences of a free transfer, franceinfo: sport takes stock of the questions that arise.

Can Kylian Mbappé still extend or be sold?

The contract of the French striker runs until June 30, 2022. But it can be further extended. “The player is bound to his employer by a fixed-term contract that he must respect until its term, and which can be extended until the last day”, notes Antoine Semeria, lawyer specializing in sports law.

Kylian Mbappé can also be sold in the winter transfer window, open from January 1 to 31, 2022. “The transfer fee will undoubtedly be reduced, with the low duration of the contract remaining”, nevertheless guesses Antoine Semeria.

What economic consequences of a free departure for Monaco and Bondy?

If Kylian Mbappé leaves Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Bondy will be able to say goodbye to certain cash inflows. The Principality’s club will not receive the remaining 35 million euros out of the 180 million negotiated in August 2017. The payment of this amount was subject to an extension or a paid transfer.

“Monaco and Bondy will not receive either the compensation provided by Fifa under the solidarity mechanism”, explains Luc Arrondel, sports economist. This compensation compensates clubs that took part in the training of a player between the seasons of his 12th and 23rd birthday, in the form of a percentage of the amount of the transfer compensation.

“It is even more unfortunate for Bondy, who has not already touched anything on the transfer from Monaco to Paris, the Fifa solidarity mechanism only applying to international transfers”, specifies Mickaël Terrien, professor at IDHEAP (Institute of Advanced Studies in Public Administration) at the University of Lausanne.

Is a free start more interesting for the player?

Arriving at his new free club could allow Kylian Mbappé to negotiate for a higher salary, or possible signing bonuses. “Obviously, he will have a little more negotiating power, since the club will not have paid anything for the buyout of the contract”, assures Luc Arrondel. “But this all comes within the framework of negotiations between the club and the player, we will not know precisely.”





The situation might have been different if Kylian Mbappé had had an agent other than his father. “A player’s agent is like a real estate agent, it is in his interest that there is as much movement as possible”, compares Luc Arrondel. Players’ agents often take percentages of the transfer price to get paid. “There, the fact that it is his father, he is undoubtedly less interested in these questions”, suppose the economist.

Could free transfers become the norm?

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, arrived from Spain after the end of their contracts this summer, Kylian Mbappé left to land for free at Real Madrid in 2022, the world of the ball revolves around free departures and arrivals in recent months. The start of a revolution?

“We have to wait a little bit to see if the trend will be confirmed, to know if it is a real change or if it is just cyclical”, relativizes Luc Arrondel. The sports economist further recalls that most transfers in football today are free: “In the Big Five, they represent about two-thirds of trade. But our vision is biased, because we mostly hear about big numbers.”

El mejor lugar para seguir soñando, el mejor club para seguir ganando. Vamos a luchar con todo y por todo. Go on @PSG_espanol!#HereCestParis #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/8ZcPCBuyMs – Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 8, 2021

Mickaël Terrien points to the economic crisis linked to the pandemic, and to television rights in France, which has lowered the income level of clubs, now unable to offer players levels of remuneration as before. “Players will go to the end of their contract to continue to benefit from the conditions at the time of their signing, and will then leave free”, he predicts.

For Antoine Semeria, finally, the phenomenon is bound to repeat itself: “we can expect that more and more players will stop cracking, go through with their contract and leave free. The clubs will have to learn not to be too greedy, to accept offers when they are present, to no longer seek to retain a player who absolutely wants to leave. “