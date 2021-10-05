More

    France Espoirs team: Eduardo Camavinga, victim of a hematoma on his foot, is still in care

    Sports


    Three days away from facing Ukraine in Brest, Eduardo Camavinga is still uncertain. The French environment suffers from a “huge hematoma“to the left foot and remains in care at the Clairefontaine training center, affirmed Tuesday the coach of the Espoirs Sylvain Ripoll. Replaced at half-time on Sunday during the defeat of Real Madrid on the lawn of Espanyol Barcelona (2 -1), the 18-year-old “took a big hit on the top of the left foot“, explained the technician.

    We are in the management day after day, he is currently in care“, underlined Ripoll, specifying that the Madrilenian will not train Tuesday. “We’ll see for tomorrow (Wednesday) “, he continued, without advancing on his participation in Friday’s meeting (6.30 p.m.) in Brest, counting for qualifying for Euro 2023 Espoirs. The coach, who recorded the package Monday from another midfielder, Enzo Le Fée, not replaced, returned to the last months of the ex-Rennais, marked by his transfer to Real and his absence in the France A team since October 2020.

    “With Giroud, Deschamps is not resentful but he is not absolutely frank”


    Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifiers

    The need for individual talent: why Ripoll bet on Cherki

    8 HOURS AGO

    Eduardo had a worse time, he set the bar so high, and there was this vagueness around his future, which ended during the September rally.“, he explained. The transfer”released him from a weight, it was good that things cleared up, and he made a success of his debut. We find him with a smile“, he added.

    The Bleuets, hooked to the Faroe Islands (1-1) in September after a victory against North Macedonia (3-0), are second in their qualifying group, behind the Ukrainians (6 pts). They will travel to Serbia on Tuesday, October 12 (6.30 p.m.).

    Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifiers

    The Fairy forfeit for the Hopes and not replaced

    YESTERDAY At 4:51 PM

    Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifiers

    Bleuets fail to confirm and concede unlikely Faroe Islands draw

    09/06/2021 At 6:33 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe government promises a “responsible” development of future parks
    Next articleInstagram, Facebook and WhatsApp outage, new Netflix programs, a possible Pixel 6 leak

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC