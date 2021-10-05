France Espoirs team: Why Sylvain Ripoll bet on Rayan Cherki (OL), yet in difficulty in Lyon

It is a paradox. The context did not necessarily lend itself to a first summons from Rayan Cherki to the France Espoirs team. Over the past month, the young Lyonnais has not experienced the slightest tenure and had to settle for 66 minutes of playing time. He did not come off the bench during the derby against Saint-Etienne on Sunday (1-1 ) while OL’s offensive sector was diminished by the injury-related absences of Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani. This would not necessarily have had an impact on the choice of Sylvain Ripoll, who had called him a few days earlier at the Bleuets.

The coach has not really prioritized the form of the moment by trusting Cherki. But rather a profile that his team lacks. “Rayan has identified potential, he is a talented player, able to make individual differences, what he lacks is to gain more playing time as he goes., he explained Tuesday at a press conference. If I took it, it was because I identified that we lacked this ability to make individual differences. Solutions, we cannot always find them collectively. “

This observation, Ripoll probably drew up after the sad draw of his team against the Faroe Islands last month (1-1). Cherki can open up other offensive prospects for him on Friday against Ukraine. “The collective must make it possible to isolate one against one and to put into orbit players capable of making individual differences., he explained. The number of matches that are unlocked on individual situations is enormous. Certainly, I felt that we lacked to anticipate the coming of Rayan with us. ”

