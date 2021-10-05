France team: the Euro rat, the polmic with Giroud, the League of Nations, his love of the Blues … Mbapp confides – Football

In a long interview with L’Equipe agreement, Kylian Mbapp returned to his chaotic t with Paris Saint-Germain but also in the France team. The French striker notably mentioned the Euro rat and the controversy with Olivier Giroud who preceded the competition.

Mbapp admits to having missed his Euro.

Rarely has Kylian Mbapp (22) experienced such an act. While his future at Paris Saint-Germain is still on everyone’s lips, the French striker was the target of much criticism after the Euro.

Indeed, the 2018 world champion, who did not find the fault in this evidence, was the only player of the France team to miss his shot on goal against Switzerland (3-3, 4-5 tab ), in the round of 16. A brutal elimination on which Blue comes back.

K. Mbapp – we wolves completely

For the Parisian star, there is no beat around the bush: the tricolor formation is passed through during this competition You can do all the analyzes you want, there is a debate where we are unanimous: we have completely missed each other. When you get knocked out in eighths by a supposedly inferior opponent while you were leading 3-1 in the 80th minute … , sighed the player formed Monaco in a long interview agreement L’Equipe.

Even though he was involved in 5 of the 7 French goals, Mbapp was not satisfied with his tournament. These are no longer the same expectations. Three years before, the story with Olivier Giroud might not have happened, and three years before, I would not have been asked to win the World Cup. But I understand all that remains in the sports field: if you’re not good, you accept that we say it, voil. You just have to look at yourself in the mirror: I was not as good as I should have been, I accept it, and I live with this failure, because it will serve me , added the Francilien.

The quarrel with Giroud has nerved him

The quadruple champion of France has also spoken of his quarrel with Olivier Giroud, who criticized him for not playing with him after a friendly match against Bulgaria (2-0), before the Euro. It worked, because people let it go. I’ll tell you the truth: the same evening, I was enraged, but two days later, I no longer thought about it. I explained myself to him, I told him what I had to say to him, and then it was over. It’s sure that the press, the people, there was always this shadow over the head of the team, but it was no longer a problem for us. , revealed the prodigy of Bondy.

Even if he says he wanted him a lot, Mbapp was a good player with his year. I had a dispute, yes, which took hold in the public square because it started in the public square. Because when it starts in public, it has to end in public, it’s simple. But I have no problem with him, I wish him the best, and I see that he started well with Milan. If he returns as a team from France, I will welcome him with open arms. He was very close to breaking Thierry Henry’s record, it would be a shame if he didn’t have the possibility , the Parisian tempered.





Mbapp wants to move forward

Eager to move forward, Mbapp wants draw the right conclusions and start afresh . It is less positive (the spiral, editor’s note), let’s say. Ngative, that’s too pronounced. We have to find a collective drive, but also performance, because we are less good. We also need significant victories: if we win the League of Nations, for example, we will immediately bring back a positive momentum. To beat Belgium, and Italy or Spain, afterwards, that would be a powerful message. At the beginning, we say to ourselves that it’s a friendly thing, and then when you see all the recognition, the publicity around the victory of Portugal (in 2019), you say to yourself, well, okay, we are going to play it , U.S. too , continued the number 7 of the PSG.

He took the opportunity to recall his attachment to the France team, which he deeply loves despite the critics. I have always put the France team above everything and I will always put it above everything. I have never touched a euro to play in the French team and I will always play for free for my country. Above all, I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people saw me as a problem … The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, it’s like that , finished Mbapp. It’s up to him to find the place that should be his with the Blues.

