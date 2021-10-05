France team, the radical decision envisaged by Mbappé!

Marked by the consequences of his missed goal against Switzerland at the Euro, Kylian Mbappé considered taking a break with the Blues.

Kylian Mbappé had a complicated summer to say the least. And not just because of his willingness to leave the PSG to join the real Madrid and the refusal of the Parisian leaders to let him go. The failure of the France team at the Euro was also difficult to digest. Because if he was involved in five of the seven goals scored by the Blues during the competition, he is the best symbol of the fiasco of Didier Deschamps’ troops. Obviously the consequence of his missed goal against Switzerland in the round of 16 and zero points, the former Monegasque not having scored a single goal in four matches.

Kylian Mbappé has also suffered severe criticism after the Euro. Above all, a few who remained accompanied them on social networks with racist insults. A difficult situation for the Bondynois. So much so that he considered putting the France team on hiatus as he suggested in an interview with The team. “I have always put the France team above everything and I will always put it above everything. Above all, I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people saw me as a problem… The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is ”, he confided.





If the France team is happier without me

“The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won”, he continued before referring to his interview with Noël Le Graët on his return from vacation: “We discussed whether or not I am a problem for the selection, continues Mbappé. I never wanted to be a problem and I will never want to be a problem for selection. “

If he would have liked to receive more support, whether it was from his teammates, even though “In the locker room later, players came to see me”, or from the public rather than being “Whistled in all stages”, Kylian Mbappé has now turned the page. “It’s over now, he concluded. I have so much love for the France team that I can ignore it all. What shocked me, again, was being called a monkey for a penalty. That’s why I wanted support, not because I took my penalty on the left and Sommer stopped it: that’s my fault, it’s my foot. “

