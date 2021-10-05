Frances Haugen, ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower, lifts the veil on the underside of the social network

The hearing of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee posing as a whistleblower, was the opportunity Tuesday, October 5 for US parliamentarians to increase attacks against the social network, accusing its co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of favoring the pursuit of profit to the detriment of the well-being of users.

Frances Haugen, who had recently made revelations on Facebook where she was employed, was auditioned this Tuesday, October 5, before the Senate. In a rare bipartisan unity between Democrats and Republicans, the elected representatives of the United States Congress also demanded that the supervisory authorities of Facebook investigate the accusations made by Frances Haugen, according to which the different messengers in the group are damaging children’s mental health and fueling divisions in society.

Speaking before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Data Security in the aftermath of the giant blackout that affected Facebook and its messengers WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, Frances Haugen said that “for five hours, Facebook did could not be used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and make young girls and young women feel bad about themselves ”.

The addictive nature of social networks

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the sub-committee, Democrat Richard Blumenthal, said that Facebook was aware of the addictive nature of its products, such as cigarettes. “The tech sector is now having its startling moment of truth, like the one the tobacco industry has experienced,” he said.

He invited Mark Zuckerberg to come and testify before his committee and called for the opening of investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the “gendarme” of Wall Street, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) , the Federal Trade Commission.

The victims are our children

“The victims are our children. Teenagers who look at themselves in a mirror today feel doubts and insecurity. Mark Zuckerberg should look at himself in a mirror,” insisted Richard Blumenthal, criticizing the CEO of Facebook for preferring to sail rather than indulge in such an introspection exercise.





Frances Haugen, former product manager in the civic disinformation team at Facebook, for its part accused the group of seeking to maintain the secrecy of its operation. “Today, no regulator has a ready-made list of solutions to fix Facebook’s problems, because Facebook didn’t want them to know enough about the causes of these problems. Otherwise, there is wouldn’t have needed a whistleblower, “she said, two days after first appearing in public as a whistleblower on CBS.

Priority to profit and not to the well-being of users

Senator Marsha Blackburn, the main Republican representative on the committee, concurred: “It is obvious that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users.”

In an email sent before this hearing, Kevin McAlister, spokesperson for Facebook, assured that the group placed more importance on the protection of its users than on the search for profit. He added that it was incorrect to claim that internal notes leaked to the general public provided evidence thatInstagram is ‘toxic’ for teenage girls.

Polarization of online debates

During her Sunday appearance on CBS, Frances Haugen was revealed to be the source of the documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and during a Senate hearing into the consequences of teenage Instagram use.

The Wall Street Journal articles showed that Facebook had helped escalate the polarization of online debates by modifying its content algorithm, had shown itself incapable of taking sufficient measures to combat the vaccine skepticism, and was aware of the harmfulness of Instagram to the mental well-being of adolescent girls.

Frances Haugen also accused Facebook of having done virtually nothing to prevent users from using its networks to organize violent actions. Messages and discussions on Facebook thus preceded the invasion of the Capitol, on January 6 in Washington, by supporters of former US President Donald Trump contesting his defeat in the November ballot against Joe Biden.