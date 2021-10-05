Francis and religious leaders around the world call for COP26

During a conference organized on the morning of Monday, October 4, around twenty religious representatives and representatives of the scientific community, gathered around Pope Francis, signed an appeal given to participants at COP26, the United Nations conference on Climate Change, which opens October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Marine Henriot – Vatican City

The Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb, of the University of Al-Azhar, His Holiness Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople, Rabbi Noam Marans or even the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby…. About twenty religious leaders from all over the world gathered in the Vatican, on this feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, to hammer out a message for the COP26: we must preserve the common home.

Upon entering the Hall of Blessings of St. Peter’s Basilica, the 22 religious leaders present signed an appeal that will be delivered to the participants of the COP26, under the eyes of the president of the conference which opens on October 31, the British parliamentarian Alok Sharma and Luigi di Maio, Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs. The United Kingdom and Italy are jointly organizing this COP26.

Interfaith meeting in view of COP26

Managers reminded of their commitments

In this call, religious leaders and the scientific community note that climate change is “a serious threat“. They plead “for common but differentiated climate action at all levels“, And remind the 195 countries that signed the Paris Agreement at COP21 in 2015 of their commitment:”All governments must adopt a path to limit the rise in global average temperature to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels. We call on the nations that have the greatest responsibility and the current capacity to provide substantial financial support to vulnerable countries.“The richest countries must help those who are less, can we read in this appeal, and”special attention must be paid to the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities. ”

Finally, religious leaders and the scientific community invite to privilege integral ecological education, to underline the importance of the reduction of carbon emissions and to encourage sustainable lifestyles, while changing “the development story ”.

Contrary to the planned program, the Holy Father did not deliver his speech. He made sure that all the participants had it in hand and preferred to give his hosts more speaking time.

In this distributed speech, François articulated his reflection around three concepts: “the look of interdependence and sharing, the engine of love and the vocation to respect. ” Everything is linked and the world is interconnected, wrote François, taking up Laudato Si ‘: “no creature is self-sufficient; each exists only in dependence on the others, to complement each other, in the service of one another. “















Signature of the call to the participants of the COP26.



Connection and interdependence

“We can no longer act alone, the involvement of each is fundamental for the care of others and of the environment, a commitment which leads to such an urgent change of course, and which must also be nourished by his own faith and his own spirituality. ”, We can also read in the speech of the Holy Father, which specifies that this meeting of Monday, October 4 “Only reinforces the awareness that we are members of the same human family: we each have our faith and our spiritual tradition, but there are no borders or cultural, political or social barriers which allow us to isolate.”

François then develops his second point: the engine of love. The commitment to the protection of the common home must be guided by love, specifies François. “Love is the reflection of a spiritual life lived intensely. A love that extends to all, beyond cultural, political and social borders; a love that integrates, also and above all the last, who are often those who teach us to overcome the barriers of selfishness and to break down the walls of the self. ”

Mutual respect between faith and science

Finally, the care of creation is a vocation to respect, we can read in the message of the Sovereign Pontiff. It recalls the principle of “Mutual respect between faith and science, to” enter into a dialogue for the safeguard of nature, the defense of the poor, the construction of networks of respect and fraternity “, A respect that is lived”empathically and actively“.

Thus, concludes the Holy Father, the COP26 in Glasgow is called “urgently to offer effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and to the crisis of values ​​in which we live, and thus to offer concrete hope to future generations ”.

The 22 religious leaders then took the floor in turn, to present their vision of the defense of the environment and call their faithful and all humanity to preserve creation. “If a society thinks it can save itself, it won’t.», Declared in particular the doctor Rajwant Singh, founder and president of EcoSikh, a Sikh organization militant for the defense of the environment. Also speaking at the lectern were the President of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Professor Joachim von Braun, and the President of the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences, Professor Stefano Zamagini, on behalf of the scientific community. The physically absent personalities spoke on video.

An olive tree, watered with earth by all the participants, will be symbolically planted in the Vatican gardens.