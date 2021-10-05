Franck Gastambide explains how he was impacted by the imprisonment of Brahim Bouhlel

On September 28, Franck Gastambide gave an interview to Booska-P on Youtube. The 42-year-old actor confided in the imprisonment in Morocco of Brahim Bouhlel because of a controversial video.
Brahim Bouhlel behind bars. Last April, this young actor revealed in the series Valid produced by Franck Gastambide – who revealed why Samy Naceri hadn’t starred in Taxi 5, is at the heart of a big controversy in Morocco. In a video relayed on social networks, Brahim Bouhlel is seated at a restaurant with influencer Zbarbooking and actor Hedi Bouchenafa. The young man had uttered violent insults against three Moroccan children, causing a shock wave in Morocco and the authorities sentenced him to eight months in prison. “This is the story of a bad joke that brings its perpetrators to justice. However, they sincerely regretted the comments made“, had nevertheless affirmed his lawyer Me Rghiou to AFP.
A prison sentence
Currently, the young actor is serving his sentence in the country ruled by Mohamed VI and Franck Gastambide had given his news. “I hear from him, he happens to make phone calls once a week, so I have him on the phone once a week. These are little two-minute calls, a bit short to take the temperature and find out if he’s really okay. I have the feeling that he is holding on“, he declared. On September 28, the companion of Sabrina Ouazani granted an interview to Booska-P on Youtube in which he mentions in particular the case of Brahim Bouhlel which affected his professional life. “At the moment, Brahim is in the cell, there are 15 of them with a puppy in the middle, he is going through complicated times. He is completely aware of the bullshit he has done.” he began.
“He is paying dearly for it”
“He hurt people, I felt people pissed off, I realized that. I find myself taking all the stray bullets, I feel like it’s me in the video outright. People mix everything up. At the time, he made a video where he tries to be funny but he misses it completely. He is paying dearly for it“, he added before revealing how he handled this ordeal. “We send money, we try to be there for our loved ones. We try to be a support but it hurts my heart because he’s my guy”, he said, visibly moved. Words to find here from 29 ‘.