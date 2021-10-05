Free has started to activate its new 4G frequencies which provide better speeds

After having obtained numerous authorizations for the 2100MHz frequencies, Free has just started to activate them.

While Free only had 5 MHz on the 2100 MHz band, thanks to a “new mobile deal” signed with the State and the reallocation of frequencies, the operator has had 15 MHz for 10 days. This new 4G frequency will allow Free to offer better speeds thanks to the aggregation of frequencies.

Quantities of frequencies held by mobile operators in the 2.1 GHz band, all authorizations combined in MHz duplex





A significant deployment of 2100 MHz frequencies

If Free has started to request numerous authorizations for the deployment of 2100 MHz frequencies, it had so far not activated any antenna. But the operator is finally launching, as can be seen from the data published by the ANFR today. 289 2100MHz antennas have just been activated, and 6176 are authorized. This will allow Free Mobile subscribers to have better speed if their smartphone is compatible with these frequencies.

As a reminder, the frequency use authorizations issued to operators are part of the New Mobile Deal, entered into between the Government, Arcep and the operators in January 2018. They are therefore accompanied by obligations in favor of of digital land use planning. In particular, the winners must:

improve the quality of reception throughout the country, and particularly in rural areas. The new requirement standard applied to the obligations of operators is that of good coverage;

increase the pace of targeted programs to improve coverage and within this framework each build at least 5,000 new sites throughout the territory, sometimes pooled, which will now go beyond the so-called “white” areas and for which the burden is now fully taken by operators;

generalize reception in 4G, which implies bringing it to more than a million French people in 10,000 municipalities, by equipping all mobile sites with 4G;

accelerate the coverage of transport axes, so that the main road and rail axes are covered by 4G. This obligation only applies to successful candidates in the 1800 MHz band procedure;