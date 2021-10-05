Free launches Disney + on the Freebox Delta with Player Devialet, 6 months subscription included

It’s done, Disney + has landed on the Player Devialet of the Freebox Delta but also on the One.

The only thing missing is the Freebox Revolution. From today, current and new Delta Freebox subscribers with Player Devialet can enjoy all the content of Disney +, announces Free. The SVoD service of the big-eared firm finally lands directly on the operator’s very high-end TV box. To top it off, 6 months are included as for Freebox Pop, Delta Pop and mini 4K subscribers. The subscription will then increase to € 8.99 / month without commitment. Freebox One subscribers are not left behind, Disney + is also appearing on this box, with the same promotion.





“The Disney + subscription is made on the Free subscriber area online at moncompte.free.fr and the service is accessible on the Freebox from the Disney + application of the TV interface or channel 132 of the Freebox”, announces the operator. The Delta with Player Devialet is thus further enriched after including Netflix (Essential formula) and Amazon Prime.

As a reminder, this streaming platform offers films and content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, but also from Star, its world of general entertainment. Freebox subscribers can access it on their Freebox as well as on their portable terminals (mobiles, tablets, game consoles, etc.) with access to up to 4 screens simultaneously. Up to seven different profiles can be created per account, some of which can be reserved for children under the age of seven. Unlimited downloading is also available on ten separate mobile devices at a time.

“The 6 months included are reserved for Freebox mini 4K, Pop, Delta and One subscribers who are not already Disney + subscribers, subject to activation of the service before 11/30/2021”, finally specifies Free.