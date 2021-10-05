Free Mobile launches VoLTE in test for its subscribers, here’s how to activate it

If its official deployment is planned across the country at the end of October, VoLTE at Free Mobile is already in beta testing for all subscribers. To test it, it’s child’s play.

The voice over 4G is coming to the fore at Free Mobile. “If you want to test the VoLTE service and your mobile is compatible, send an SMS“ volte ”to 1337 ″, announces this October 5 the operator.

In order to participate in the public beta-test, it is therefore necessary to have a compatible phone and to activate the VoLTE service on the line, once the SMS has been sent. For subscribers with an iPhone, simply go to Settings> Cellular data> Options> Voice and data> VoLTE (to be activated). For Motorola models, it is necessary to go to Settings> Network and Internet> Mobile network> Advanced settings> 4G call. For all other brands, the option will be enabled by default.

While some 5G subscribers think they will benefit from voice over 5G (VoNR), this is not the case. They only use voice over 4G (VoLTE). According to our information, this is explained by the fact that the operator offers 5G NSA (Non-Standalone), with a 4G core network.

What exactly is VoLTE?

Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and ease of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.