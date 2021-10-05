More

    Free Mobile launches VoLTE in test for its subscribers, here’s how to activate it

    Business


    Free Mobile launches VoLTE in test for its subscribers, here's how to activate it

    If its official deployment is planned across the country at the end of October, VoLTE at Free Mobile is already in beta testing for all subscribers. To test it, it’s child’s play.

    The voice over 4G is coming to the fore at Free Mobile. “If you want to test the VoLTE service and your mobile is compatible, send an SMS“ volte ”to 1337 ″, announces this October 5 the operator.

    In order to participate in the public beta-test, it is therefore necessary to have a compatible phone and to activate the VoLTE service on the line, once the SMS has been sent. For subscribers with an iPhone, simply go to Settings> Cellular data> Options> Voice and data> VoLTE (to be activated). For Motorola models, it is necessary to go to Settings> Network and Internet> Mobile network> Advanced settings> 4G call. For all other brands, the option will be enabled by default.

    While some 5G subscribers think they will benefit from voice over 5G (VoNR), this is not the case. They only use voice over 4G (VoLTE). According to our information, this is explained by the fact that the operator offers 5G NSA (Non-Standalone), with a 4G core network.

    What exactly is VoLTE?

    Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and ease of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.

    Terminals already compatible

    Apple

    iPhone 7 *

    iPhone 8 *

    iPhone X / XS * / XR

    iPhone SE 2020

    iPhone 11 *

    iPhone 12 *

    iPhone 13 *

    Xiaomi

    Redmi 9T

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Redmi 10

    Mi 11 Lite 5G / Mi 11 Lite 5G new


    Mi 11T 5G / Mi 11T Pro 5G

    Mi 11 Ultra 5G

    Poco F3 5G

    Oneplus

    OnePlus North

    OnePlus 8/8 Pro / 8T

    OnePlus 9/9 Pro

    Motorola

    Moto G 5G

    Moto G10 / G30 / G50 / G100

    Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite

    Razr 5G

    Oppo

    Reno 4 5G

    A54 5G / A74 5G / A94 5G

    Reno 6 5G / Reno 6 Pro 5G

    A16s

    Wiko

    Power U20

    Crosscall

    Core M5

    Honor

    Honor 50

    Vivo

    Y72 5G

    VoLTE compatibility announced for current October 2021

    Xiaomi

    Mid 10

    Redmi 9A

    Mid 10T

    Redmi Note 9T 5G

    Samsung

    A40

    Huawei

    Mate Xs

    running November 2021

    Huawei

    P40 Lite 5G

    Vivo

    Y11s

    Y20s

    Y52 5G

    Y72 5G

    V21 5G

    X60 Pro

    Wiko

    Power U10

    Power U30

    Y62

    Nokia

    Nokia 2.4

    Nokia 5.4

    running december 2021

    Google

    Pixel 4a / 4a 5G

    Pixel 5

    Pixel 6 *

    VoLTE compatibility announced for 2022

    Oneplus

    OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro

    Oppo

    Reno 4 5G


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Goncourt Academy makes the books of relatives of jurors ineligible
    Next articleFrench team: Deschamps football “also has an Italian soul”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC