Free Mobile launches VoLTE in test for its subscribers, here’s how to activate it

If its official deployment is planned across the country at the end of October, VoLTE at Free Mobile is already in beta testing for all subscribers. To test it, it’s child’s play.
The voice over 4G is coming to the fore at Free Mobile. “If you want to test the VoLTE service and your mobile is compatible, send an SMS“ volte ”to 1337 ″, announces this October 5 the operator.
In order to participate in the public beta-test, it is therefore necessary to have a compatible phone and to activate the VoLTE service on the line, once the SMS has been sent. For subscribers with an iPhone, simply go to Settings> Cellular data> Options> Voice and data> VoLTE (to be activated). For Motorola models, it is necessary to go to Settings> Network and Internet> Mobile network> Advanced settings> 4G call. For all other brands, the option will be enabled by default.
While some 5G subscribers think they will benefit from voice over 5G (VoNR), this is not the case. They only use voice over 4G (VoLTE). According to our information, this is explained by the fact that the operator offers 5G NSA (Non-Standalone), with a 4G core network.
What exactly is VoLTE?
Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and ease of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.
Terminals already compatible
Apple
iPhone 7 *
iPhone 8 *
iPhone X / XS * / XR
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone 11 *
iPhone 12 *
iPhone 13 *
Xiaomi
Redmi 9T
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi 10
Mi 11 Lite 5G / Mi 11 Lite 5G new
Mi 11T 5G / Mi 11T Pro 5G
Mi 11 Ultra 5G
Poco F3 5G
Oneplus
OnePlus North
OnePlus 8/8 Pro / 8T
OnePlus 9/9 Pro
Motorola
Moto G 5G
Moto G10 / G30 / G50 / G100
Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite
Razr 5G
Oppo
Reno 4 5G
A54 5G / A74 5G / A94 5G
Reno 6 5G / Reno 6 Pro 5G
A16s
Wiko
Power U20
Crosscall
Core M5
Honor
Honor 50
Vivo
Y72 5G
VoLTE compatibility announced for current October 2021
Xiaomi
Mid 10
Redmi 9A
Mid 10T
Redmi Note 9T 5G
Samsung
A40
Huawei
Mate Xs
running November 2021
Huawei
P40 Lite 5G
Vivo
Y11s
Y20s
Y52 5G
Y72 5G
V21 5G
X60 Pro
Wiko
Power U10
Power U30
Y62
Nokia
Nokia 2.4
Nokia 5.4
running december 2021
Pixel 4a / 4a 5G
Pixel 5
Pixel 6 *
VoLTE compatibility announced for 2022
Oneplus
OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro
Oppo
