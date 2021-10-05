French participant in Marathon des Sables dies of heart attack

The Marathon des Sables is in mourning. A competitor died on Monday after a cardiac arrest during the second stage of the competition, which consists of a 250 km race over 6 days in the Moroccan desert. In the history of the Marathon, created in 1986, this is the third death to have occurred during the event.

“This afternoon (Monday) at 5 p.m. GMT, a French participant in the 35th Marathon des Sables was uneasy in the heart of the dunes of Merzouga. The man, close to fifty, who had fulfilled all the medical requirements prior to the race, had successfully completed the first stage, without having recourse to the medical service ”, indicates the press release from the organizers.





The medical director “on the spot in the following minutes”

“After his discomfort, he was immediately rescued by two other competing doctors, who triggered the SOS button on his beacon and started the cardiac massage protocol. The medical director of the event arrived on the scene in the following minutes by helicopter (…) After forty-five minutes of resuscitation, the medical team declared death ”. The creator and organizer of the race, Patrick Bauer, gathered the participants in the early evening on the bivouac to announce the death to them.

The start of the 35th edition was given on Sunday for 682 competitors. Traditionally organized in April, the Marathon des Sables takes place this year in October, due to the crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Temperatures are extremely high, reaching 50 degrees during the day and not dropping below 20 degrees at night. During the first stage on Sunday, 32.2 km long, there were 39 withdrawals and disqualifications, the organizing committee said. The second stage was 32.5 kilometers long, including 13 km in the heart of the highest dunes in Morocco. The race will continue on Tuesday with the third stage. A minute of silence will be observed before departure.