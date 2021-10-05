More

    French team: Deschamps football “also has an Italian soul”

    Sports


    In an interview with Clairefontaine in the Turin daily La Stampa, Didier Deschamps mentioned, before approaching the semi-final of the League of Nations of the Blues against Belgium in Turin on Thursday, his attachment to Italy and to Italian football where he played (1994-1999) then trained ( 2006-2007) at Juventus: “Part of me will always be Italian. My football also has an Italian soul. “

    “We also need masons”

    And it reveals itself especially when asked if “To attack is pleasant and to defend a sacrifice” : “It’s reductive. Everyone likes to attack, but there can’t be eleven architects on a team. We also need masons. My Italian part, which always stands out, is: building a team to create problems for the opponent. “


    And find the right balance that he confesses to have not yet found since the return of Karim Benzema to the France team, just like PSG with the arrival of Messi: “Mbappé, Messi and Neymar is talent plus talent plus talent. It’s easy, but a tactical chemistry is needed. I tried it with Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema and it only worked on the offensive level. But I am working to improve myself. “


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFree Mobile launches VoLTE in test for its subscribers, here’s how to activate it
    Next articleXbox Game Pass: The additions (Back 4 Blood …) and departures (Scourgebringer …) at the beginning of October

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC