French team: Deschamps football “also has an Italian soul”

In an interview with Clairefontaine in the Turin daily La Stampa, Didier Deschamps mentioned, before approaching the semi-final of the League of Nations of the Blues against Belgium in Turin on Thursday, his attachment to Italy and to Italian football where he played (1994-1999) then trained ( 2006-2007) at Juventus: “Part of me will always be Italian. My football also has an Italian soul. “
“We also need masons”
And it reveals itself especially when asked if “To attack is pleasant and to defend a sacrifice” : “It’s reductive. Everyone likes to attack, but there can’t be eleven architects on a team. We also need masons. My Italian part, which always stands out, is: building a team to create problems for the opponent. “
And find the right balance that he confesses to have not yet found since the return of Karim Benzema to the France team, just like PSG with the arrival of Messi: “Mbappé, Messi and Neymar is talent plus talent plus talent. It’s easy, but a tactical chemistry is needed. I tried it with Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema and it only worked on the offensive level. But I am working to improve myself. “