From Shakira to Elton John, the stars know their way about tax optimization

The stars know how to be generous when it is necessary, but paying all their taxes like any other citizen seems to be more complicated. If we are to believe the global survey conducted by journalists from the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists), which brings together reporters from the World, of Guardian or even Washington post and of El Pais, some celebrities invest their fortunes in offshore accounts. The former Beatles Ringo Starr, the model Claudia Schiffer, or the singers Elton John and Shakira (who has interested the Spanish tax authorities for a few years already) are all mentioned in the

Pandora Papers.





This new survey looked at tax optimization – which is not an illegal practice but seriously questions the morals of those who benefit from it. The 600 journalists were able to view 12 million confidential documents from 14 financial companies operating in 38 different jurisdictions around the world, as explained The world. A suite of Panama Papers which was based on leaked documents from the law firm Mossack Fonseca.

A thriving system

According to these documents, the stars cited have placed their money in shell companies based in tax havens, such as the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas or Panama. By going through these structures, the income escapes the taxation of the celebrity’s country of residence. Lawyers for Shakira and Claudia Schiffer said their clients were in good standing and paying their taxes like everyone else.

The Pandora Papers are the twelfth survey, since 2013 and the Offshore Leaks, on these tax havens through which pass 7.900 billion euros of assets, according to estimates, in 2017, by economist Gabriel Zucman. Opening an offshore account costs “between 2,000 and 25,000 dollars”. Optimizing your wealth in a tax haven also avoids successful legal action. Thus, we come across names of organized crime, such as one of the Camorra executives Raffaele Amato, and political leaders, like the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.